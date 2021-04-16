Ever since the Little Elm softball team defeated McKinney in a 14-1 rout on March 13, the pitching staff has become one of the biggest strengths for the Lady Lobos.
Freshmen Maria Florentino and Katie Mince have more than held their own against some of the area’s top offenses. Prosper, ranked No. 2 in the latest DFW Fastpitch High School Class 6A poll, was held to four runs on April 1. Eight days later, the Lady Lobos limited District 5-6A leader Allen, No. 4 in the fastpitch rankings, to just three scores.
Florentino and Mince again showed Tuesday why they are a big part of Little Elm’s future. They combined to allow just four hits with six strikeouts. But, it wasn’t enough as McKinney Boyd’s Katie Loera hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the top of the fourth, and the Lady Broncos went on to edge the Lady Lobos, 3-2.
McKinney Boyd took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third on the power of back-to-back, two-out hits by Savanna Luther and Erika Thurman. Luther singled in the tying run. Thurman followed with a double.
Little Elm sophomore Isabelle Morales hit an infield single in the home half of the third to tie the score at 2-2.
In addition to her solid pitching performance, Mince collected two hits at the plate. Sophomore Krysten Moran, who bats lead-off for the Lady Lobos (3-15 overall, 3-7 district), also finished with two hits and scored two runs.
Tuesday marked the fifth straight game that Little Elm allowed four runs or less.
Boyd pitcher Kinsey Kackley, a Louisiana-Monroe pledge, continued to add to her impressive strikeout totals. She fanned 14 Lady Lobos – although Little Elm drew five walks, had five hits and scored twice.
Little Elm plays its penultimate game of the regular season April 20 at Denton Guyer and will host McKinney on April 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.