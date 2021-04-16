Maria Florentino

Little Elm freshman pitcher Maria Florentino has been solid on the mound the last few weeks for the Lady Lobos. 

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Ever since the Little Elm softball team defeated McKinney in a 14-1 rout on March 13, the pitching staff has become one of the biggest strengths for the Lady Lobos.

Freshmen Maria Florentino and Katie Mince have more than held their own against some of the area’s top offenses. Prosper, ranked No. 2 in the latest DFW Fastpitch High School Class 6A poll, was held to four runs on April 1. Eight days later, the Lady Lobos limited District 5-6A leader Allen, No. 4 in the fastpitch rankings, to just three scores.

Florentino and Mince again showed Tuesday why they are a big part of Little Elm’s future. They combined to allow just four hits with six strikeouts. But, it wasn’t enough as McKinney Boyd’s Katie Loera hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the top of the fourth, and the Lady Broncos went on to edge the Lady Lobos, 3-2.

McKinney Boyd took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third on the power of back-to-back, two-out hits by Savanna Luther and Erika Thurman. Luther singled in the tying run. Thurman followed with a double.

Little Elm sophomore Isabelle Morales hit an infield single in the home half of the third to tie the score at 2-2.

In addition to her solid pitching performance, Mince collected two hits at the plate. Sophomore Krysten Moran, who bats lead-off for the Lady Lobos (3-15 overall, 3-7 district), also finished with two hits and scored two runs.

Tuesday marked the fifth straight game that Little Elm allowed four runs or less.

Boyd pitcher Kinsey Kackley, a Louisiana-Monroe pledge, continued to add to her impressive strikeout totals. She fanned 14 Lady Lobos – although Little Elm drew five walks, had five hits and scored twice.

Little Elm plays its penultimate game of the regular season April 20 at Denton Guyer and will host McKinney on April 23.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments