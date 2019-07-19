Awarding the year's best in Little Elm athletics (Part III)

Last week marked the 27th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year.
It’s the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so why not put a high school spin on the concept?
Over the past school year, the Little Elm area has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents Part III of the seventh edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Brandon Crossley, football, basketball and track and field
Crossley will not only go down as one of the best football players to come through Little Elm, but will also be remembered as one of the best overall athletes the school has ever seen.
As a heavy contributor on the varsity football program since his sophomore season, Crossley elevated his game in 2018 and became more than just a lockdown cornerback and electrifying punt returner.
The Colorado State signee emerged as a dangerous offensive weapon last season and was used in a variety of fashions on that side of the ball, mainly as a wide receiver.
His ability to dominate the game in all three facets helped him snag Two-Way Player of the Year in District 5-5A Division I, as he reeled in plenty of high-profile collegiate offers.
He then started in the backcourt of the Lobos’ basketball team alongside superstar RJ Hampton, and Crossley played his role as a defensive stopper tremendously.His athleticism caused fits on defense and was coined as the heart and soul of the squad by head coach Rusty Segler.
He also took his talents to the track where he competed in a variety of events including the long jump, high jump, 4x100-meter relay and 4x200 relay as well.
Best Female Athlete
Lauren Lucas, softball and volleyball
Lucas, another dual-sport athlete at Little Elm, was at the top of her game in one sport last season and was also a heavy contributor in another.
The Wichita State softball commit dominated on the diamond with a .643 batting average to go along with seven home runs and 63 RBIs.
Although she is known across the state as one of the top hitters, where she truly displayed her dominance was in the circle as the Lady Lobos’ ace.
During the fall, Lucas also played significant minutes on the court with the volleyball team and made a major impact there as well.
Best Team
Little Elm Softball
Plenty of programs at Little Elm had terrific seasons, and some teams that come to mind include boys basketball, baseball, boys soccer and the girls soccer squad, which won its first-ever district title this past season.
But the unit that stole the show and broke school records in the process was Little Elm softball, led by head coach Jill Miller.
The Lady Lobos took a massive step in 2019 when they took down formidable opponents in Grapevine, Mansfield Legacy, Azle and El Paso Chapin during the postseason.
More importantly, Little Elm reaching the fifth round of the playoffs marked the first time any athletics program at the school had ever made it at least four rounds deep.
Some teams have come close, but none were able to achieve the amazing feats softball was able to do this season, making this the clear-cut choice for “Best Team” in Little Elm.
