Little Elm junior Cadence Hernandez has stepped up in big moments for the Lady Lobos this season.
Tuesday was just another example of Hernandez’s ability to come through in the clutch.
Hernandez hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Little Elm to a 4-3 home win over McKinney.
The score was tied 2-2 going into the seventh inning.
McKinney took a 3-2 lead in the visitor’s half of the frame on a two-out double by Regan Young.
But, Little Elm (10-9 overall, 2-4 District 5-6A) had the final say in this contest.
A defensive error by McKinney to commence the events in the bottom of the seventh was all that the Lady Lobos had needed to get going. Freshman Jadyn Struxness reached on the error and she later scored on a double by junior Krysten Moran, forging a 3-3 tie.
Later in the inning, senior Georgia Heathcock was intentionally walked to load the bases, giving McKinney a force-out at any base. But Hernandez made sure that situation never happened. She lined a single up the middle to win the game for Little Elm.
McKinney scored two runs in the top of the first inning on the power of back-to-back, two-out doubles by Kady Huggins and Adyson Gaddis to take a quick 2-0 lead.
Both of those runs came against Struxness. But the Little Elm freshman pitcher settled in nicely after that early surge by McKinney. Struxness allowed one run over the game’s final six innings to accompany five strikeouts.
For as well as Struxness was pitching Tuesday, her team was in search of offense. Little Elm had only three base runners through the first five innings with just one hit to show for its efforts over that span of play.
Everything finally started to come together for Little Elm in the bottom of the sixth. Heathcock recorded an RBI double to get the Lady Lobos on the board. Two batters later, sophomore Katie Mince lined a single with two outs to tie the score at 2-2.
Moran and sophomore Kearstin Tinsley both went 2 for 4 to power the Little Elm offense.
GUYER RALLIES FROM 12 DOWN TO STUN LITTLE ELM
It appeared that Little Elm was well on its way to earning a potential run-rule win over Denton Guyer on March 25.
The Lady Lobos held a 12-0 lead in the third inning and were threatening for more. But the Lady Wildcats never gave up, scoring 17 unanswered runs to send Little Elm to a 17-12 loss.
This game was quite the offensive showcase as the two teams combined for 34 hits.
Heathcock, Moran, Tinsley, sophomore Maria Florentino and junior D’Kota Gibbs each had two hits for the Lady Lobos. Mince led the way, finishing the evening 3 for 4. Everyone in the lineup for Little Elm had at least one hit.
The two teams combined for 34 hits.
Little Elm scored five runs in the top of the second inning to open the scoring. Tinsley plated the first run with an RBI single. Moran got hold of a two-run double. Heathcock hit a two-run single to give the Lady Lobos a 5-0 lead.
Little Elm wasn’t done just yet. Hernandez crushed a grand slam to cap off a seven-run top of the third for the Lady Lobos, who took a 12-0 lead. Gibbs drove in the first run of the frame with an RBI single. Tinsley added an RBI fielder’s choice. Heathcock had an RBI single.
But Guyer showed that it had a lot left in the tank. The Lady Wildcats scored one run in the third, seven more in the fourth, six in the fifth and three in the sixth inning. A defensive error by Little Elm in the bottom of the fifth allowed Guyer to take a 14-12 lead – an advantage that they never relinquished.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.