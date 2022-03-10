Kierstan Buckley LE

Little Elm sophomore Kierstan Buckley placed third at 198 pounds in the THSWPA Region 6 6A Division I meet at Prosper High School on March 3.

 Photo courtesy of Little Elm ISD

Last year as a freshman, Little Elm sophomore Kierstan Buckley made it to regionals but fell just short of qualifying for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 6A state meet.

Fast-forward to March 3 and Buckley got over the hump, qualifying for the state meet after placing third in the 198-pound weight class division in the THSWPA Region 6 6A Division I regional meet at Prosper High School.

“She came back this year dedicated to getting stronger and to improve her technique,” said James Coleman, Little Elm head coach. “The thing I loved about how she lifted in Prosper was the fact that she was dealing with a knee injury which caused her some concern before the regional meet. She fought through it to finish third in her weight class.”

Buckley lifted a total of 900 pounds – 360 pounds in the squat, 175 in the bench press and 365 in the deadlift.

“Kierstan is one of the best athletes I have any coached in any sport,” Coleman said. “She is a natural leader who brings out the best in her teammates and she is extremely competitive.  Kierstan has really done amazing this whole year.”

The THSWPA Class 6A state meet is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 at American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments