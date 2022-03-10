Last year as a freshman, Little Elm sophomore Kierstan Buckley made it to regionals but fell just short of qualifying for the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 6A state meet.
Fast-forward to March 3 and Buckley got over the hump, qualifying for the state meet after placing third in the 198-pound weight class division in the THSWPA Region 6 6A Division I regional meet at Prosper High School.
“She came back this year dedicated to getting stronger and to improve her technique,” said James Coleman, Little Elm head coach. “The thing I loved about how she lifted in Prosper was the fact that she was dealing with a knee injury which caused her some concern before the regional meet. She fought through it to finish third in her weight class.”
Buckley lifted a total of 900 pounds – 360 pounds in the squat, 175 in the bench press and 365 in the deadlift.
“Kierstan is one of the best athletes I have any coached in any sport,” Coleman said. “She is a natural leader who brings out the best in her teammates and she is extremely competitive. Kierstan has really done amazing this whole year.”
The THSWPA Class 6A state meet is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 at American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
The Ladies Auxiliary to the Mesquite Elks Lodge No. 2404 recently presented Historic Mesquite, Inc. (HMI) with a $10,000 donation for the New Hope Church project. New Hope Church was constructed circa 1906. HMI acquired the building through donation and has stabilized the structure while fun…
Primrose Capital announced on Wednesday that it arranged approximately $36 million in financing on behalf of Thakkar Developers for the development of ‘The Avenue’ master planned community located along the growing 121 corridor in Allen.
We as a nation have throughout history engaged enemies, both foreign and domestic, that threaten our freedoms and basic human rights. This role however, has not come without a cost. The brave men and women who have accepted the challenge to don the uniform and protect our country and the va…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.