Little Elm sophomore Quinn Brignac recorded four kills and added seven digs as the Lady Lobos fell to Denton Braswell 3-0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-19) on Tuesday.
Senior Emma Robinson also factored into Little Elm’s offensive cause, notching six kills as well as four digs. Senior Gracie Myers and junior Gretchen Barraez each had four kills. Barraez also dished out a team-high seven assists and logged a team-high eight digs.
It was the eighth straight loss for Little Elm (8-19 overall, 0-8 District 5-6A).
The Lady Lobos had their bright spots in a 3-0 loss to Prosper in a 3-0 loss (25-12, 25-16, 25-11) home loss to the Lady Eagles on Oct. 11.
Brignac tallied five kills to power the Little Elm offense. Junior Corey Hazlewood totaled four kills and seven digs. Myers and sophomore Kali Liva each had three kills and four digs in the loss. Junior Yasmin Lira ran the offense, dishing out 12 assists.
Prosper was balanced on offense with six players registering at least three kills, and the Lady Eagles hit .500 as a team.
Junior Ella Chaney swatted a team-high nine kills. Sophomore Sydney Thornton and senior Kendall Hewitt each logged six kills. Sophomores Ayden Ames and Reese Renfrow added five kills apiece.
Prosper finished the night with nine service aces, compared to just one for Little Elm – three by junior Brianna Martin.
The Eagles set up the offense well, with senior Jazzlyn Ford and junior Callie Kieffer recording 19 and 17 assists, respectively.
Little Elm traveled to Denton Guyer and will return home Tuesday for a matchup against Allen.
