When the 2020 season for the Little Elm softball team was abruptly cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lauren Lucas had the Lady Lobos in position to for another big year after qualifying for the regional finals in 2019. Before the season was cancelled, Lucas was batting .569 from the plate with 21 extra-base hits, as well as 102 strikeouts and a 2.72 ERA from the circle.
But while one chapter of Lucas’ story ended because of circumstances out of her control, another chapter began last year at Wichita State. As a freshman, Lucas played in 22 games and had three total bases with one RBI, one double and six runs scored in 13 at bats.
While that was a small sample size, that sample size grew enormously this year. Not only did the sample size increase, but so did her production at the plate. Lucas made the case of being one of the most improved players in the nation this year after finishing in the top 10 in the AAC in nine offensive categories – .387 batting average (fourth), .461 on-base % (fourth), 12 doubles (fourth), 106 total bases (fifth), .684 slugging % (sixth), 39 RBI (seventh), 41 runs (seventh) and 10 home runs (ninth).
One of Lucas’ 10 home runs was a seventh-inning grand slam to help the Shockers beat East Carolina on April 30. On the final day of the Jayhawk Invitational on March 14, she finished 6-for-9 with a double, triple, home run and seven RBI in wins over Iowa and Kansas.
Wichita State finished the season at 34-18, making the program's second straight NCAA appearance and sixth overall. All six of Wichita State's NCAA Tournament wins have come under head coach Kristi Bredbenner, and they have won at least one regional game in four straight regional appearances.
Wichita State defeated Princeton, 5-4, in the first elimination game of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional, but was knocked out in the nightcap to No. 23 Oregon, 8-1.
Named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll with a 4.0 GPA, Lucas earned a spot on the NFCA All-Central Region third team and a first-team all-conference selection. She was named the AAC player of the week on April 18.
Lucas helped Little Elm to three bi-district Championships, a regional quarterfinal championship and regional semifinal championship. She holds a career batting average of .616 and 2.88 ERA. Lucas earned district pitcher of the year, district offensive player of the year and district co-MVP honors during her first three years, while also racking up team MVP honors three times, all-state (twice), all-area (three times) and all-Metroplex accolades.
