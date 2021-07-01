The Little Elm football team continued a busy offseason June 25-26 when they competed in the Division I state 7-on-7 tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
Little Elm went a perfect 3-0 in pool play and finished the tournament with a record of 3-1. Overall for the 7-on-7 season, the Lobos tallied a record of 19-4.
"That's the level of play that you need to play with when you are over there to be successful,” said Kendrick Brown, Little Elm head coach. “I was real pleased with the leadership that our guys showed down there.
“I was really impressed with our conditioning. It was hot and we were battling the heat. I thought that we did a good job of battling that. On Saturday, we didn't do what we wanted to do to, which was to win the whole thing. We fell short there. But it was a good 7-on-7 season and hopefully we can use that momentum going into the season.”
Little Elm was making its first appearance in the 7-on-7 state tournament since 2018.
To open pool play, Little Elm outlasted Mercedes, 27-21.
In the second game, the Lobos rode the play of their defense to a 19-6 win over Alvin Shadow Creek.
To close out pool play, Little Elm needed some late magic to pull out a 21-20 victory against a Cedar Park team that finished the 2020 football season as the Class 5A Div. I state runner-up. Incoming senior Cam Taylor caught a touchdown pass at the end of regulation and Dylan Evans converted the extra point.
“When you look at the team as a whole, I thought that John Mateer played well,” Brown said. “Our receivers, Dylan Evans, Josh Joseph, Cam Taylor and Vashawn Thomas, played really well. Defensively, you look at that second game against Shadow Creek, which was favored to win it, and we were able to beat them. The defense played lights out against them."
Little Elm’s 3-0 record in pool play advanced the Lobos into the championship bracket, where the Lobos played Cinco Ranch. Little Elm gave Cinco Ranch all that it could handle, but in the end, it was the Cougars that scored the 25-13 victory.
Although the end of the state tournament ended prematurely for Little Elm, Brown is hopeful that the success that his Lobos enjoyed overall this summer in 7-on-7 football will carry over into 11-man football season this fall.
Little Elm is slated to kick off the 2021 season on Aug. 27 at LD Bell.
