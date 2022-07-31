The start of the 2022 high school volleyball season is rapidly approaching, with the UIL allowing teams across Texas to hold their first practice on Monday and to participate in their first match of the regular season on Aug. 8.
The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
The Colony seniors Sophie Smith, left, and Grace Witham helped to lead the 17U Victory Black Team to fifth place in the 17U American Division at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship in Indianapolis.
The Colony seniors Sophie Smith, left, and Grace Witham helped to lead the 17U Victory Black Team to fifth place in the 17U American Division at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship in Indianapolis.
Submitted photo
Little Elm junior Quinn Brignac helped to lead Frisco Flyers-APX to ninth place in the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in Indianapolis.
And while that brings a sense of anticipation, players in the Dallas area have already been hard at work honing their skills. Two players from Little Elm and five more from The Colony competed with their club teams this summer in national tournaments that were held in Indianapolis as well as Orlando, Fla.
The Colony seniors Grace Witham and Sophie Smith helped to lead Victory 17U Elite Black to a record of 6-4 and a tie for fifth place in the 17U American Division in the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in Indianapolis.
Little Elm junior middle blocker Quinn Brignac and The Colony junior pin hitter Josie Bishop helped to deliver a ninth-place finish for Frisco Flyers-APX, which won six of the 10 matches they played in Indianapolis.
The Flyers had a heavy presence at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships. Another member of that club team, The Colony senior Kaitlyn Pryor, helped the Flyers to an 11th-place finish in the 16U Liberty Division with an overall record of 6-3.
Little Elm’s Isabella Bueno helped to guide the Untouchables EPA 15U team to 15th place in the Liberty Division.
Also leading her team to a top-20 finish was The Colony senior Sophie Gray, who guided the Attack 17U Black Team to 19th place in the 17U American Division.
Also in the 17U American division, Gray’s high-school teammate, The Colony’s Casey Williams, helped 360 17U Kaos Black to a 5-5 record and 42nd place.
Little Elm’s Iliana Lira headed east to compete. Playing with the Frisco Flyers 15U APX team, she helped to guide her squad to an 11-2 record and third-place finish in the 15U Aspire Division in the AAU Junior Volleyball National Championships, held June 19-22 in Orlando. The Flyers won 23 of the 28 sets they played in.
Brignac, Bueno, Lira and the rest of the Little Elm volleyball team will be under the direction of former Lake Worth head coach Kelly Covert, who will be the third head coach in as many years for Little Elm. Covert takes over for former coach Veronica Mendez, who stepped down after one season at the helm, citing family reasons.
Brignac finished with 119 kills last season in her first campaign at the varsity level, on her way to garnering an honorable-mention selection on the 5-6A all-district team.
The Colony is slated to begin its third season under head coach Rachel Buckley at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at Lakeview Centennial. The Lady Cougars were a playoff team a year ago and finished the year as a bi-district finalist.
Bishop was a key cog in The Colony’s run to a postseason berth, having logged 371 kills and 340 digs to earn a spot on the all-district first team. Smith was an 10-5A all-district second-team performer after she recorded 841 assists and 341 digs.
