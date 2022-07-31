The start of the 2022 high school volleyball season is rapidly approaching, with the UIL allowing teams across Texas to hold their first practice on Monday and to participate in their first match of the regular season on Aug. 8.

And while that brings a sense of anticipation, players in the Dallas area have already been hard at work honing their skills. Two players from Little Elm and five more from The Colony competed with their club teams this summer in national tournaments that were held in Indianapolis as well as Orlando, Fla.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments