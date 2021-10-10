As the Little Elm girls basketball team prepares for its second season as a Class 6A school, the Lady Lobos had a productive offseason on the court.
Little Elm competed in a fall league every Monday for the past four weeks at Denton Guyer and the Lady Lobos – both their varsity and junior varsity teams – went undefeated. They played The Colony, Frisco Heritage, Flower Mound Marcus, Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco High and Frisco Heritage.
“The girls did a great job playing with energy and competing at a high level each game,” said Ken Tutt, Little Elm head coach.
Tutt is in his first season as Lady Lobos head coach after spending last year as a varsity assistant and the freshman coach for the boys basketball team. He takes over for Kristen Coffey, who has left the program after two seasons in charge of the Little Elm girls basketball team. Coffey had a record of 27-26 during her time with the Lady Lobos with a playoff appearance during the 2019-20 season.
As for Tutt, this will serve as his first time as a head coach.
The good news for Tutt is that Little Elm returns seven varsity players from last year’s team that finished with an 8-13 record, headlined by reigning District 5-6A Offensive Player of the Year Amarachi Kimpson. Aniya Cramer, Avery Brown, Haleigh Petrasic, Kaili Schmidt, Madison Martin and Tahlia Bienemy also return for the Lady Lobos.
“We have a new coaching staff and a first year head coach, so it will definitely take some time for us to build,” Tutt said. “Right now, we are working day by day to build a culture and a style of play to fit our personnel.
“We have seven returning players for the varsity team. I have really been impressed with the girls being coachable and how they've been working to get better each day. Right now, the expectation for this season is to get better each day to put ourselves in position to make the playoffs.”
