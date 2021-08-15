The energy that Little Elm had during Wednesday’s practice didn’t resemble that of a team that is coming off a 2-8 season.
On the last play of 7-on-7, several players stood near the goal line. As a Lobo receiver attempted to stretch the ball across the goal line, some players motioned for a touchdown while some others thought that the football didn’t break the goal line before his body touched the ground.
It was ruled that the body of the unnamed player touched the ground before he could extend the ball into the end zone.
“There is a lot of excitement to see what the potential of this team can be,” said Kendrick Brown, Little Elm head coach. “There is a lot of excitement to not be what we were last year. We're excited to get going and we're excited to get ready for this first game."
With 18 returning starters – 10 on offense and eight on defense – Little Elm is ready to put what happened last season in the rearview mirror.
Last year was the Lobos’ first in the gauntlet that is District 5-6A after moving up from Class 5A following the UIL’s biennial district realignment, placing Little Elm in a district that includes state power Allen as well as a two-time reigning state semifinalist in Denton Guyer.
Although Little Elm finished in last place in 5-6A play with a mark of 0-6, the Lobos managed to keep the score close in games against Allen and Prosper. But Little Elm was unable to overcome a big receiving game by Cameron Harpole in a 30-20 loss to Prosper. Two weeks later, Little Elm quarterback John Mateer threw for 497 yards and three touchdowns in a 68-44 loss to Allen.
Little Elm senior wide receiver Josh Joseph, who finished with 165 yards against Allen, said that the biggest lesson that the Lobos took away from those two games was to not let their foot off of the gas pedal.
"The fourth quarter, we've got to finish,” he said. “We can't give up. We can't ease up because like we did last year. We eased up in the fourth quarter. That's how we lost those games. This year, we're coming. We're doing everything that we can to get in shape and be ready."
Little Elm senior linebacker Isaiah Brooks said that the team has made strength and conditioning workouts a priority during the offseason, adding that it will help the Lobos to push through any moments in which either team starts to show signs of exhaustion.
“We started playing faster and harder just to get acclimated to 6A,” he said. “We’re out here running 300-yard dashes.”
Another advantage that should aid Little Elm in its second season as a 6A school is all of the competition during practice, especially in one-on-one drills.
Nichols said the defense will benefit from going against Division I-caliber receivers every day in practice, including senior Dylan Evans (Air Force commit), Joseph, senior Cam Taylor, senior Walter Roddy-White and senior Vashawn Thomas II. Those receivers, though, have to fend off great effort from Nichols as well as secondary players like senior Terrance Brooks (Ohio State commit), senior Keyshon Mills (Colorado pledge), Roddy-White and senior Noah McCant.
"It's high competition,” Nichols said. “I think that we have one of the best offenses in 6A. Every practice makes us better and we're over here competing. We're going at each other's neck every down but respect each other after it."
Brooks transferred to Little Elm from John Paul II. Brooks is the second Lobo to commit to Ohio State in the last three seasons, joining Ryan Watts, who is a second-year player for the defending national runner-up Buckeyes.
The offensive and defensive lines have performed well in practice and both units will look to build on a strong first half to last season.
Senior Bryan Wofford praised the chemistry that he has with fellow offensive linemen Hayden Bowcutt, Michael Garcia and Cameron Bork. Little Elm alum Jax Brown is now playing football for Northern Colorado, but the Lobos’ defensive line still boasts two productive players in Kole Harris and Troy Walker. Walker led the Lobos last season in sacks with 7.5.
Wofford added that having a year under their belt adjusting to the speed of 6A players will go a long way to making Little Elm’s offensive line better prepared for this season.
"It was just the fact that everybody is going against somebody in this district,” he said. “Guyer is going to have some guy committed to a college that is four stars or whatever. It's adjusting to the speed of the game and the competition across the board.
“This year, it's going to be nothing. We've got the best skill positions players in the state, without a doubt. It's just the job of the O-line to give guys like John (Mateer), Dylan and Josh enough time to make plays."
Mateer threw for 2,268 yards last season, which set a new single-season school record.
Little Elm will host Frisco Independence on Aug. 19 for its lone scrimmage. The Lobos will kick off the season Aug. 27 at LD Bell.
