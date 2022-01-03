After having each of its previous four games decided by 10 or fewer points, the Little Elm boys basketball team got on the right side of a close game Dec. 29 in a 45-42 victory over Rockwall-Heath in the final game of the Allen In-N-Out Burger Holiday Tournament.
The Lobos (11-10) finished the game on a 12-8 run after Heath led by one point at the end of the third quarter.
Frederick Smart led Little Elm with 12 points.
The Lobos gave 5A's No. 24 Frisco Independence all they could handle in an 84-76 win for the Knights on Dec. 28.
Isaac Berry scored 20 points to led a balanced scoring attack for Little Elm. Giovanni Fleming had 15 points, followed by 15 from Ibrahima Diallo and 13 from Kenneth Gaines Jr.
Earlier in the day, Little Elm was unable to build on a six-point halftime lead in a 61-55 loss to Garland Naaman Forest. The Rangers outscored the Lobos 38-26 in the second half.
Berry and Diallo were sensational in defeat, scoring 19 points and 18 points, respectively.
To open tournament play on Dec. 27, Little Elm nearly rallied from an 18-point third-quarter deficit in a 68-65 loss to 6A's No. 9 Friendswood Clear Brook.
The Lobos cut the deficit to one point with less than 10 seconds remaining, but Clear Brook made a long heave and converted a layup at the other end of the court for a three-point lead. Clear Brook stole the ball near mid-court on the ensuing Little Elm possession and ran out the clock.
Berry played a big role in the comeback and went on to finish with 25 points. Diallo had 17 points.
Clear Brook's Ke'Mauri Millinder was unstoppable at times, going on to score 25 points.
It was a see-saw game, one in which Little Elm led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lobos are scheduled to resume District 5-6A play Tuesday at home against McKinney Boyd. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
