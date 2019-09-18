Comeback special: Little Elm rallies to defeat Braswell in five

The Little Elm volleyball team picked up its first district win of the season Tuesday night, and did so in dramatic fashion.
The Lady Lobos welcomed Denton Braswell to town, and a comeback propelled them to a thrilling, five-set triumph over the Lady Bengals (22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11) after falling behind in a 2-0 hole early on.
“It’s not ideal to drop two games, but it shows their willingness to fight and sacrifice to get to where they want to be,” said Amber Hughes, Little Elm head coach. “This totally has to shift the momentum in our favor.”
In the fifth and final set, Little Elm found itself where it had been most of the night – behind – but that didn’t stop the Lady Lobos from making another ferocious rally.
An ace by Braswell star senior Tytiana Johnson put her squad ahead by two at 9-7, which forced a much-needed Little Elm timeout.
Hughes’ motivation to the team during that brief break worked once again because a service error and then back-to-back kills from seniors Taylan Traylor and Faith Miller put them in front, 10-9.
After a Braswell point knotted things up at 10 apiece, the Lady Lobos sparked another 3-0 run behind another kill from Traylor and a savvy tip kill from senior outside hitter Kennadi Harris. Moments later, Harris notched her team another point before senior libero Jordan Johnson added the finishing touches for the final score.
Although it was a collective effort in storming back to take down Braswell, Harris was the difference-maker in the match, especially in the final three sets.
The senior slammed a game-high 24 kills in the win and accounted for five of the 15 points for Little Elm in the set. She asserted herself early on with her outstanding leaping ability in the first game with six thunderous kills, which forced the Braswell defense to adjust and step back each time she received the ball near the net.
That allowed Harris to display an array of hitting tactics she has drastically improved on over the years, including a tip ball in which she fakes as if she is going to soar above the net for a monster kill, but instead lays it off softly over the block attempt and in front of the backline.
“We know she’s dominant, but we have really tried to make her more versatile,” Hughes said. “She throws everybody off because she goes up like she’s going to do one thing and then does another. She was just phenomenal tonight.”
Just moments into the match, it seemed as if it was going to be a quick night for both sides after the Bengals raced out to a 9-1 lead by the blink of an eye.
Little Elm was flung into catch-up mode right out of the gate and a 5-0 run followed by a pair of 3-0 runs soon followed, but it was too little, too late. Despite the resilient effort, Braswell held on for the 25-22 victory, thanks to some big-time playmaking from Tytiana Johnson.
The senior middle hitter paved the way for her squad with 19 kills and tacked on three aces while also being a pest at the net with an array of blocks. In the second set, her devastating block and kill helped set the Bengals up with a quick 4-2 advantage before a pair of kills sparked a 4-0 run down the stretch to give Braswell a commanding 18-12 lead.
“I really respect her,” Hughes said. “She has great extension over the net and is just dominant, period. She is also just a phenomenal athlete.”
With Tytiana Johnson leading the way, and the Bengals comfortably hanging on to a firm 2-0 stranglehold over the Lady Lobos, a sweep seemed imminent.
Braswell even went ahead, 6-1, in the third after a strong serving session from Bengals sophomore outside Kaeden Robinson that also included two aces.
Multiple Braswell errors soon followed, as well as back-to-back aces from Little Elm senior setter Lauren Lucas to get the score even at 7-7.
After things went back and forth the rest of the game, Braswell took a 20-19 lead after a Little Elm service error and seemed as if it was going to be the end of the road for the Lady Lobos.
However, they had other plans as Traylor, Harris and Lucas spearheaded a 5-0 run en route to forcing another set. The fourth game was nearly identical to the third, with Braswell taking a commanding lead early before Little Elm scratched and clawed its way back.
With the score deadlocked at 19-19, it was Harris and Traylor once again leading the charge on yet another 5-0 run to force the fifth and final set that the Lady Lobos knew they would not lose.
Little Elm returns to district action next week when it takes on Lake Dallas on the road.
