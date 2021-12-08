After a late comeback fell short against state-ranked Garland, the Little Elm boys basketball team was crowned consolation champion of last week’s Curtis Culwell Invitational after they finished the tournament with three straight wins.
The last of those victories was a 58-56 triumph over Sachse in the consolation final. Senior Isaac Berry scored 20 points to pace Little Elm (8-5). Ibrahima Diallo poured in 17 points. The Lobos overcame a 30-point outing by Sachse’s RJ Chatman.
It was a close affair throughout. The Mustangs led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lobos outscored Sachse 34-27 over the next two quarters to take a 46-40 lead into the fourth quarter. Little Elm withstood a 16-point fourth quarter by Sachse to escape with the win.
“The Sachse game was packed full of emotions, lead changes and gritty defense by both teams,” said Dominique Parker, Little Elm head coach. “We switched to a zone defense late in the second half that slowed them down enough for us to get a lead that they couldn't overcome. Kenneth Gaines Jr. ran the show for us late in the game offensively, finding his teammates for easy scores as well as knocking down clutch free throws.”
Another thing that impressed Parker about his team over the last three games of the Culwell Invitational was the balanced scoring. The Lobos had a different leading scorer in each game.
Giovanni Fleming poured in a game-high 20 points in a 67-57 victory over West Mesquite in the consolation semifinals. He was one of four Lobos who had in double figures in points, joined by Cooper Macaulay (11), Berry (10) and Chris Prather (10).
Little Elm led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
“We are game to game in terms of our scoring output and who leads us in scoring,” Parker said. “I think it makes us hard to prepare for because you can't key in on just one or two guys. We have multiple players capable of having big scoring nights, as it showed in that tournament.”
On Tuesday, the Lobos looked to hand Plano its first loss of the season. Little Elm gave the Wildcats all that it could handle, but in the end, Plano proved too much in a 51-46 road win.
Berry and Diallo each had 13 points in the loss.
Xavier Williams finished with 13 points for Plano (13-0), followed by 11 points by Makhi Dorsey and 10 from Tyran Mason.
