PRINCETON – One of the biggest things that Little Elm head volleyball coach Kelly Covert has preached to her players ever since she was hired to her post on May 12 is mental toughness.
That was the same message that Covert conveyed to her squad in the timeout between the second and third sets of Tuesday’s road match at Princeton after the Lady Panthers finished the second game on a 24-10 run to even the proceedings at one set apiece.
“We were a little bit scared of things,” Covert said. “Starting in the third set, we said that we have to start fighting through the fear and just play.”
Little Elm responded to Covert’s words of encouragement, winning the last two sets to earn a 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, 25-16 victory over host Princeton.
“We’ve been working very hard on mental toughness and growing that and building it with the program,” Covert said. “We’re very proud with the girls and what they did tonight.”
Covert is eager to help turn around a Lady Lobos program that has gone 10-37 over the last two seasons, including a mark of 8-23 last season – an improvement of six wins from the 2020 year when Little Elm recorded just two wins all season.
Tuesday’s effort at Princeton was a huge step in the right direction for the Lady Lobos.
Little Elm’s composure was tested in the first set after Princeton rallied from an early 8-4 deficit to take a 20-18 lead after a kill by sophomore Taylor Crawford.
But the Lady Lobos have a great middle blocker of their own. Junior Quinn Brignac was an all-district honoree last year in her first season playing at the varsity level. On Tuesday, she helped Little Elm’s offense to get going after it struggled to generate much early on. Brignac recorded three kills over the final six points of the first set, including the game-winner.
“She’s an absolute monster,” Covert said. “Quinn is not only a captain and a player, but you can tell her to hit it here, here, here, and boom, boom, boom, she does it.”
A big reason why Little Elm’s hitters were able to find more success against Princeton’s defense as the match went along was the ability of setters Gretchen Barraez and Kali Liva to adjust to the block that the Lady Panthers’ front-row players put up.
“We’ve got really, really smart players,” Covert said. “Something that has been working for us is that we’re a player-led team. We encourage feedback throughout the game from everybody. That’s why we were able to adjust so easily.”
One of the biggest moments of the match came at the end of the third set. Princeton appeared to tie the score after senior Rachel Sadler hit a booming shot down the left line. But the Lady Lobo players knew that the ball landed out of bounds. Covert got off the bench and pointed to the line judge, who had raised his flag to signify the ball didn’t land in the field of play.
All of a sudden, Little Elm gained a 2-1 set advantage in the best-of-five match.
“It got pretty spicy tonight,” Covert said. “It might have been one of the spiciest games that I’ve coached between all of the fans and all of the commotion. But I was happy the girls were able to put it away with confidence.”
Wow. That was close. Princeton thought it had tied the score, but side official rules ball was hit out of bounds. Little Elm survives a wild rally by Princeton to take set three, 25-23. Lady Lobos lead match 2-1. pic.twitter.com/bTQfX6M7pe
One of Little Elm’s newest players, sophomore Isabella Bueno, a recent call-up from their junior varsity team, served nine straight points midway through the fourth set to help the Lady Lobos get in a good groove. Bueno mixed in three service aces over that span of play, the last of which gave Little Elm an 11-7 lead.
“Isabella came out of her shell tonight,” Covert said. “Nasyrah Jefferson, our libero, stepped up vocally. Between those two, it really helped tonight. Bailey McCreary is very coachable and had some great digs.”
