With a week of practice in the books for many of the area’s Class 5A and 6A high school football teams, the next hurdle to clear requires lining up against an actual opponent.
Most teams will get that chance this week when participating in a scrimmage. The UIL afforded all teams one exhibition prior to the start of the regular season on Thursday-Saturday.
It’ll give teams a chance to further evaluate their players in the closest thing resembling a game-time setting since the end of last season, and several schools in District 5-6A will participate in some sort of scrimmage.
Little Elm
Frisco Independence, 7 p.m. Thursday at Lobo Stadium
The Lobos won’t have to worry about locking horns with anymore Frisco ISD programs over the next couple of seasons, but still draw one of the city’s better ones for its exhibition.
The Knights are ranked No. 12 in Class 5A Division I to begin the season and return a loaded roster that includes 15 starters from last year’s regional semifinalist squad. Little Elm expects to see its share of dynamic quarterbacks during the 5-6A schedule and gets to test itself in the scrimmage against Knights signal-caller Braylon Braxton, who eclipsed 3,200 passing yards, 860 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns as a junior.
The Lobos are in a pretty advantageous spot personnel-wise with 17 starters back, including 10 on offense, and will look to players like junior quarterback John Mateer and junior running back Jason Jackson to take the next step if Little Elm has the ambition of contending for a playoff spot in 5-6A.
McKinney Boyd
Jesuit, 7 p.m. Thursday at Ron Poe Stadium
The Broncos are plenty familiar with Jesuit, having shared a district with the Rangers the past two seasons. Jesuit was one of the darling stories of the 2019 postseason, advancing to the regional finals, but graduated a sizable senior class, headlined by current Stanford running back EJ Smith.
Much like Boyd, Jesuit is breaking in a plethora of new starters this season — the Rangers return just six starters versus nine for the Broncos — but still feature a dynamic option out of the backfield in senior Jake Taylor.
The Broncos have junior quarterback Carter Whitefield to command the offense but he’ll be throwing to an entirely new crop of receivers.
Despite the turnover on defense, Boyd still has talent in the middle and in the secondary, and has a chance to build some momentum heading into its season opener in an exhibition against a potential district champion.
Allen
Hebron, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium
The Eagles and Hawks have scrimmaged each other in the past, and both carry similar strengths and question marks into Friday’s exhibition. Both teams are replacing a wealth of talent on defense — Hebron returns three starters on that side of the ball and Allen only has one back — and both will be breaking in new starting quarterbacks.
The wide receiver talent on both sides should be a treat, though. Allen has one of the state’s top one-two punches in senior siblings Blaine and Bryson Green, and Hebron has both talent and depth out wide between seniors Nick Frazier, Jaddai Henry and junior Koda Bridges.
Prosper
Marcus, 7 p.m. Friday at Marauder Stadium
One of the more high-profile scrimmages in the area features two teams that went at least three rounds deep last season and feature two of the Metroplex’s top quarterbacks. Senior and LSU commit Garrett Nussmeier helms the Marauders opposite Eagles’ signal-caller and senior Jackson Berry.
Berry has plenty of talent at his disposal out wide, and the matchups between the Prosper receivers and the Marcus defensive backs, including seniors Ty Johnson, Zach Ohlemeier and Christian Espinoza, should be plenty competitive.
Nussmeier and senior receiver J. Michael Sturdivant will be an early test for a Prosper secondary breaking in multiple new starters.
