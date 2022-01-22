The Little Elm girls basketball team pulled away from Prosper in the fourth quarter to earn a 65-57 home win Tuesday.
It was the fifth straight win for the Lady Lobos (11-11 overall, 4-3 District 5-6A).
UNLV commit Amarachi Kimpson poured in a game-high 21 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Little Elm. Freshman Shiloh Kimpson finished with 15 points. Sophomore Madison Martin also reached double figures in scoring, totaling 12 points in the victory.
A fast start by Little Elm set the tone.
The Lady Lobos jumped out to an 18-7 lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 33-20 at halftime. Prosper regrouped at halftime, outscoring Little Elm 23-12 in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 45-43. But the Lady Lobos finished the game on a 20-14 run.
Prosper (13-11, 3-3) received 12 points from Zhi McWilliams.
On Jan. 14, Little Elm started fast and never looked back in a 59-46 victory against McKinney. The Lady Lobos led 31-13 at halftime.
Shiloh Kimpson scored 11 of her 15 points in the first quarter. Amarachi Kimpson finished with 18 points. Freshman Raniyah Hunt contributed 13 points.
McKinney’s Sam Tillson led all scorers with 21 points.
Little Elm returns to the court Tuesday, Jan. 25 for a home game against Allen. The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Lobos 60-58 in overtime in the first meeting of the season between the two 5-6A rivals on Dec. 21.
