When Little Elm senior Kendyl Johnson gave a verbal commitment to Texas Tech on July 8, 2022, he very easily could have given up football and devoted all of his attention from a student-athlete perspective to readying himself to playing baseball for the Red Raiders.
Johnson still devotes plenty of time to bettering himself as a baseball player. He gets in 500 swings in the batting cages at Little Elm High School multiple times per week and even during school nights, is playing baseball for his club team, Dulins Dodgers Prime Godwin 17U. The Dodgers are scheduled to compete in a tournament in Jupiter, Fla., in October.
And for as excited as Johnson is about his future with Texas Tech, he is also focused on the present as he will look to help lead the Little Elm baseball team back to the playoffs for a second consecutive year next spring.
Earlier this year, Johnson came up with one clutch catch after another in center field as the Lobos made their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Texas Tech pledge accrued a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000 with 29 put-outs on his way to being named 5-6A’s defensive player of the year.
Yet for as devoted as Johnson is to perfecting his craft on the baseball field, he made the decision to return for his senior season with the Little Elm football team. Johnson’s athleticism allows him to blow past opposing defenders for long-yardage receiving plays. His quick feet were on full display during a Sept. 15 weather-shortened game against Prestonwood Christian.
Johnson recorded one big play after another, catching five balls for 186 yards and two touchdowns. The Lobos led the Lions 28-14 before a weather delay brought the game to a halt at halftime. Although the contest was ruled a draw, the feeling of leading at halftime for the first time all season could help Little Elm turn things around during District 5-6A play.
The Lobos held their own in the first half of each of their first two games, trailing by a combined 10 points. However, Little Elm was outscored 40-0 in the second half in losses to Arlington Bowie and Northwest Eaton.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Johnson chats about his breakout performance against Prestonwood, sophomore quarterback Thomas Adams, his experience of playing for the Dulins Dodgers club baseball team and Texas Tech baseball.
SLM: Congrats on a great game against Prestonwood. What was working well for you?
KJ: Just the game plan. Our coaches drew up a great game plan. This game was really huge for us with Kellen (Tasby) now at Prestonwood. It was a great game. I was really in the moment. I just went off. I praised God the whole time and he had my back.
SLM: How huge was it for Little Elm to perform the way it did against Prestonwood after the tough losses to Arlington Bowie and Northwest Eaton?
KJ: After those two losses, it was really bad. But this helped us a lot. It showed what we can do if we do the right things and take care of our responsibilities.
SLM: What do you think about the potential for sophomore quarterback Thomas Adams?
KJ: It’s fun to witness right now. He’s growing every game, every practice. He’s become more of a leader. He’s one of my favorite sophomores right now. He’s going to be really good.
SLM: How exciting was it for Little Elm’s baseball team to make the playoffs earlier this year?
KJ: It was crazy. The competition back then was good, but it’s gone up. When we made it out of our district, which is one of the toughest districts, it was like, ‘We could really do it. We could really make it.’ We did it. It was crazy but we had to be mature about it. It’s sad to lose to Hebron in the first round, but it was an amazing moment. It really showed what we can do the next few years.
SLM: Describe your experience of playing for the Dulins Dodgers.
KJ: Tim Dulin, the owner of the Dulins Dodgers, is one of the greatest guys that I’ve ever met in my life. He saw Bo Jackson play and Tim was drafted by the Montreal Expos. Tim has helped to make me the player that I am today. I love the organization.
SLM: How great has the support been from Texas Tech’s coaching staff?
KJ: It’s been great. They keep in contact with me. I talked to them on a daily basis. The coaches are amazing. The players there are amazing. I like the fans, too. They fill up the stadium. Every game is packed. That’s what I love about it.
SLM: What would it mean for you to be drafted by a Major League Baseball team?
KJ: Whatever round I get selected if I get selected, I will be extremely grateful. The fact that a team would draft me would be an honor.
