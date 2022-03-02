LITTLE ELM – Even the best of goal scorers will admit that a little play can lead to a big play.
In the case of McKinney Boyd senior Spencer Sarkissian, it was a header off a goal kick that led to the only goal in the Broncos’ 1-0 win versus the Lobos at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex on Tuesday evening.
Once Boyd intercepted the goal kick by Little Elm, the Broncos pushed the ball up the field in transition. Brady Smolik passed to Sarkissian, who shot with his left foot into the right side of the net 88 seconds into the match.
“We emphasize winning those air battles,” said Colby Peek, Boyd head coach. “That resulted in an immediate opportunity, and we put it away.”
It was a big win for Boyd (14-3 overall, 6-3 district). The Broncos need to earn just two more points over their last three games to clinch a playoff berth. Boyd can make it official on Friday night with a win at Denton Guyer.
Coincidentally, Guyer is holding down fourth place and is five points ahead of Little Elm for the final playoff berth in 5-6A. The Lobos will get another chance to earn a win against the Wildcats on March 15 in what will likely be a must-win for Little Elm if it wants to make the playoffs.
And given Little Elm’s dire need for a win, it didn’t come as a big surprise to Peek the amount of desperation that the Lobos played with after Sarkissian’s goal.
The Lobos’ best scoring chance came in the 26-minute mark. A corner kick for the Lobos found its way into the penalty area. Zack Nickel jumped in the air and made contact with a header. The ball was targeted for the top side of the right post but Bronco senior Warner Philachack headed it out of harm’s way, keeping Boyd in front by one goal.
“I’ve been telling them that we’re going to have to win some games one to zero,” Peek said.
Little Elm was forced to play with 10 men for the game’s final 46 minutes after PJ Reyes was issued his second yellow card with 5:46 left in the first half.
Lobos head coach Aaron Ziehm argued that the first yellow card to Reyes shouldn’t have been issued to Reyes because it occurred in the first two minutes of the game, contending that Reyes should have been given a warning.
Ziehm was more understanding of the referee’s decision to issue Reyes a second yellow card.
“The explanation that was given to me is that he did the same kind of tackle that he did the first time,” Ziehm said. “He said that he did it with the intent to slow the play down with a hard tackle. That’s why that he had to give him a second yellow. Unfortunately, things like this happen.”
In a physical game with a lot on the line for both teams, emotions flared up and the referee began to issue yellow cards at the blink of an eye. Little Elm was issued seven cards on the night while Boyd was booked three times in the last 10 minutes of the match.
Ziehm calmly told his Lobos to keep their emotions in check.
“I wouldn’t say frustration,” he said. “If the players know that we can get a point off a tie or a PK that it’s going to help us get on a playoff run. That was their motivation for playing physical. I told them at the end of the game that you can be physical, but have to be smart about it. We kind of got unlucky with the second yellow card and the soft red card to [Reyes].”
Despite being down a man, Little Elm didn’t let the circumstance affect its play. The Lobos had a few quality looks at the goal in the second half.
Auden Quinonez fired a shot to the left of the net in the 27th minute and redirected a header just to the right of the Boyd goal in the 37th minute. Broncos keeper Mark Buckingham made a sliding stop on Edward Garcia with five minutes left in the ballgame.
“This was one little box to check,” Peek said “This was a huge win. If we win at Guyer, it put us more in a position to get into top three. From there, we’ll just keep checking boxes.”
