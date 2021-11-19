The Little Elm boys basketball team was on the comeback trail.
The Lobos had erased a 12-point deficit against Frisco Liberty to take the lead late in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game.
But, Little Elm was unable to finish off Liberty as the Redhawks outscored the Lobos by two points in overtime to escape Little Elm High School with a 59-57 victory.
Little Elm (1-1) received a balanced contribution on offense. Isaac Berry led the way with 11 points, followed by 10 points apiece from Chris Prather and Gio Fleming. KJ Gaines had nine points in the loss.
“The thing that I liked the most was our ability to stay together in spite of some adverse moments,” said Dominique Parker, Little Elm head coach. “We were down by as much as 12 points versus Liberty and came back to take the lead late in the third quarter.”
One thing that Little Elm has done well early in the season is making 3-pointers. The Lobos have made 14 3s through their first two games – seven against Liberty and seven more against Sachse in their Nov. 12 season opener.
Against Sachse, Little Elm started strong, opening the game on a 16-7 first-quarter run, on their way to earning a 52-43 triumph over the Mustangs. The Lobos used a 12-7 second-quarter run to increase their lead to 28-14 at halftime before surviving a strong third-quarter push by the away team.
Diallo and Fleming each hit double figures with 13 points apiece to pace Little Elm’s scoring attack. Berry contributed nine points in the victory, followed by seven from Gaines.
Little Elm will return to action Monday for the two-day Lone Star Classic, to be held at Frisco Lone Star High School. The Lobos will play Frisco Heritage (9 a.m.) and Carrollton-Creekview (1:30 p.m.) on Monday and Lone Star (1:30 p.m.) and Frisco Memorial (6 p.m.) on Tuesday.
