Former Little Elm head boys basketball coach Rusty Segler has passed away, the school district announced in an email Friday.
Little Elm ISD did not list details of his age or news regarding funeral services, but extended its heartfelt condolences to his family.
"We are extremely saddened to hear the news of Coach Segler's death," Little Elm ISD said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Segler family as they deal with this tremendous loss."
Segler had a career record of 662-483 in 35 seasons as a head coach, and he won 63.5% of his games at Little Elm, going 181-104 in nine years.
In April 2019, Star Local Media reported that Segler had been reassigned to a different position within the district, though school administrators did not specify what his new teaching and coaching duties would entail.
Shortly following the 2016-17 season, Segler was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of cancer of the plasma cells in the bone marrow and has been battling the life-threatening disease ever since.
Despite combating the cancer during each of the next two seasons, he led the Lobos to the regional quarterfinals in 2018 and to the area round in 2019 before falling to eventual state champion Mansfield Timberview, 76-70.
2020 NBA first-round draft pick R.J. Hampton, who was named the 2018-19 Texas Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 32 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 3.9 steals per game his junior season, said on his Twitter account Friday that he Segler was the only head coach that he wanted to play for during his senior season in high school.
"I love you so much Coach," Hampton wrote. "I was Batman you were Robin, or were you Batman and I was Robin ? Who knows, we’ll decide on that one day. I’ll miss you until I see you again. Forever and Ever. All for One and One for all."
Current Little Elm head coach Dominique Parker, who took over for Segler in May 2019, said it wasn't just on the court where Segler made an impact.
"Coach Segler impacted the lives of those both on and off the court," Parker wrote in a text message. "His players, peers and family loved him dearly. His legacy will live on through his Lobo family."
