College baseball coaches disperse across the country every summer in search of the best recruits. But for Little Elm junior center fielder Kendyl Johnson, his club-ball coach, Chris Godwin, told him not to worry about the recruitment process – instead, go on the field and play to the best of your ability.
Johnson’s focus coming into club season was to improve his hitting. He wanted to hit more line drives and ground balls – less fly balls.
College coaches took notice of Johnson’s improvement at the plate, including Texas Tech. At the Perfect Game National Championship in Hoover, Ala., Johnson carried a hot bat and also threw a runner out at home plate. That was more than enough to convince the Red Raiders to put Johnson on their radar. Texas Tech told Godwin that they liked what they saw in Johnson. On July 8, they made it official as Johnson gave a verbal commitment to play for Tech.
“It was quick,” Johnson said. “It was really fast. I was playing really well in tournaments. They saw me and talked to me, and the next thing you know, they offered me.
“I had three reasons why I committed to Tech. One, they had my major, business contract law. Two, their coach told me that I wasn't going to have to switch my commitment. Three, I really liked the campus. There is a lot of stuff to explore, a lot of fun, a lot of parties. It's a nice place.”
Johnson already has planned on how will use his degree: Start an energy drink company called Playmakers.
“I was in a business class, and we had to build an energy drink,” he said. “When I get older, I want to have something to pick me up and keep me going. I talked to my dad and mom and told them that I want to have a business when I grow up.”
Johnson’s aspiration to start his own business doesn’t come as a surprise to those in his inner circle. He’s always been goal-oriented. When he was in the eighth grade, he made a list of goals to achieve as a high school baseball player. He wanted to win district offensive, defensive and MVP awards, make the playoffs, qualify for the state tournament and win a state championship.
Johnson checked the box on one of those accomplishments this spring when he was named the 5-6A defensive player of the year.
"It meant a lot,” he said. “When I was younger, my coach, Gil (Bustillos), had died. That was my man. When he died, it kind of took a toll on me. He's been with me through God. He's been with me for a long time. When I won the award, I said, 'This is for you.'"
Bustillos began coaching Johnson when the Little Elm standout was 8 years old. Bustillos died was Johnson was 12. They worked on hitting the top half of the baseball and defensively, focused on situational drills and footwork.
“When I won defensive player of the year, he probably would have told me on the outside that I suck, but in his heart, he was really happy for me,” Johnson said. “It was tough love, but that’s what I loved about him.”
Johnson met Godwin when he began playing for the Dallas Tigers. Godwin became Johnson’s coach after Bustillos passed away in 2019.
“Godwin pushes us beyond our limits,” Johnson said. “He expects his players to execute and compete, but he has our backs 100% on and off the field.”
Little Elm head coach Matt Harbin has also been wowed by Johnson’s play ever since he stepped foot into the program as a freshman. Last fall, when Johnson was playing football, he would also lift weights with the Lobo baseball team two or three days each week.
Johnson said he noticed a big change in his arm strength his sophomore year.
“He's special in that aspect of that he had a really good work ethic coming in as a freshman,” Harbin said. “His parents did a great job of instilling that work ethic in him. He wasn't a normal high school kid that would take off time here and there. He was also moving from one sport to the next.
“(Tuesday) morning, he worked out for us, then he had his summer practice from 12:30-2 then he's going to come back and volunteer some time with our fifth- and sixth-grade camp. You've got to give credit to his parents for that. Whenever he's struggling, he's always willing to ask for help from one of the coaches. That part is why he's reached defensive player of the year and why he's committed to Tech early.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.