Little Elm defensive coordinator Donald Hatcher is going back to his roots.
A graduate of Rockdale High School, located 58 miles northeast of Austin, Hatcher has accepted an offer to become the new head football coach and athletic coordinator at Austin Anderson. He will move to Austin after spending the last 15 years coaching at multiple high schools away from Austin, including DeSoto and, most recently, Little Elm.
“I grew up in the Austin area,” Hatcher said. “When I was at LBJ, we would always play against Austin Anderson. It was always a great community over there. Being closer to family in the area is big. But the tradition at Anderson, both academically and athletically, is big for me.”
Hatcher followed Lobos head coach Kendrick Brown from DeSoto to Little Elm one year after Brown was hired in 2014 to guide Little Elm’s football team. Hatcher spent seven seasons with the Lobos, serving as co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach.
“My time here has been awesome and a pleasure,” Hatcher said. “The community and the people that I have worked with have made life very fun for me. My wife teaches here. We’ve made a lot of good friends here.
“The decision was tough. Even after I accepted the position, I talked with my wife and asked, ‘Is this going to be the best decision for our family?’ We both agreed that both need a change for the boys to get them closer to family down there. But the time here at Little Elm has been awesome.”
Hatcher has previously spent time coaching in the Austin area, having served as the defensive backs and strength and conditioning coach at Austin LBJ for three years.
Anderson has struggled on the football field in recent years. Last fall, the Trojans went 3-7 and missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season. Anderson hasn’t made a postseason appearance since 2016.
However, the Trojans have had success in other sports. Anderson’s boys basketball team is 25-8 on the season with a perfect 12-0 mark in district play, while the Lady Trojans are also unbeaten in conference play with a 13-0 mark.
As far as Hatcher’s vision for the Trojans’ football program, he wants his team “to do things the right way.”
“Anderson has had a lot of success in athletics,” he said. “The girls’ basketball team is 13-0 and the boys’ basketball team is 12-0. We’ve just got to tap into that potential on the football side.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.