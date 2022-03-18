Little Elm junior Cadence Hernandez had quite the offensive performance during Tuesday’s District 5-6A road game at Allen.
Hernandez went 3-for-4 with five RBI, including two home runs, and also scored three runs. However, it wasn’t enough as she and the Lady Lobos were out-done by Allen senior and Wichita State commit Sami Hood.
Hood homered twice as Allen rallied from an early deficit to earn a 12-7 win.
There was no shortage of offense. The two teams combined for 12 runs over the game’s first two innings, and overall, had 23 hits – 14 for Allen and nine for Little Elm.
Little Elm had leads of 3-0 and 5-2.
Hernandez clubbed her first of two home runs on the night in the first inning – a three-run blast – for a 3-0 Lady Lobos lead.
Hood responded with a two-run shot in the bottom of the first to reduce the deficit to 3-2.
Krysten Moran restored Little Elm’s three-run lead in the top of the third. She hit a two-run double for a 5-2 Lady Lobo advantage. Morgan finished with two hits and scored two runs. D’Kota Gibbs also recorded two hits.
But Allen was relentless at the plate on Tuesday. And again, it was Hood that provided the spark. The future Shocker capped off a five-run bottom of the second for the Lady Eagles with a three-run home run, giving Allen a 7-5 lead.
Hernandez did all that she could to keep Little Elm in the game. She led off the top of the third with a solo home run to make it a one-run game.
Allen put away the game in the bottom of the fourth, manufacturing runs on a bunt single and a double.
BATS GO COLD FOR LOBOS
For as well as the Little Elm softball team was swinging the bats against Allen, the Lobo baseball team couldn’t manufacture much offense against Prosper senior and Texas A&M commit Lucas Davenport.
Davenport struck out 10 and yielded just three hits in Prosper’s 4-0 win over Little Elm, also on Tuesday.
Little Elm’s pitching staff had a solid outing and gave the Lobos a chance. Roman Robinson and Brayden Howard combined for six strikeouts and allowed just one earned run. But they weren’t helped out by their defense. Little Elm committed four errors, which led to three unearned runs for Prosper.
Easton Carmichael drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the second to give Prosper a 1-0 lead.
The Eagles padded their lead to 3-0 in the third inning. Two errors led to the first run of the frame. Jacob Nelson scored the second run of the frame on a passed ball.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
A total of 25 Coppell High School and CHS9 students have qualified for the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) state competition. Advancing to state are CHS Seniors Hailey Johnson and Sabrina Williams; CHS Juniors Hrishikesh Ambekar, Ananya Agarwal, Emily Chang, Neel Chalemela, Arju…
The McKinney Fire Department is proud to announce that Captain Micah Maxon is selected for “The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Everyone Goes Home Future Leaders Fellowship Program.” It is a multi-year mentorship program that looks to broaden individual experiences and contacts as we…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.