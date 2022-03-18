Although the Little Elm boys basketball team finished the season with an overall record of 12-20 and a mark of 1-11 in District 5-6A, the Lobos were competitive in just about every game.
Little Elm battled, but lost 12 games that were decided by 10 or fewer points.
Yet for all of the close losses that Little Elm had, especially during conference play, the Lobos finally got on the winning side of tone of those types of games on Feb. 11 with a 61-58 victory against Prosper.
Other coaches in District 5-6A saw first-hand how tough of an out that the Lobos were during the conference portion of the schedule, rewarded Little Elm with a total of seven selections on the all-district team.
Seniors Ibrahima Diallo and Isaac Berry were both named to the second team.
Berry averaged a team-best 13.2 points per game, in addition to 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He poured in 36 points in a game against Frisco Lone Star earlier in the season and had 25 points in Little Elm’s 68-65 loss to state-ranked Friendswood Clear Brook in the Allen In-N-Out Burger Tournament in late December.
Diallo was also a threat score every time that he touched the ball. He finished second on the team in scoring at 11.8 points, to go along with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Sophomore Kellen Tasby showed why he is a big part of the future of the Lobo basketball team. Although he averaged just 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 rebounds per game, it was his defense that earned him playing time. Rightfully, he was named to the all-district defensive team.
Senior shooting guard Cooper Macaulay, senior guard Gio Fleming and junior forward Christian Prather all garnered honorable-mention selections.
Macaulay was known for his perimeter shooting, averaging 6.7 points and 1.3 3-pointers a game. Fleming provided great secondary scoring. Averaging 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals, he scored 24 points in a 72-57 win over Guyer on Feb. 5. Prather pulled down 3.5 rebounds a game and averaged 2.4 points.
Guyer senior KyeRon Lindsay, who led the Wildcats to a share of the district crown, was named the district’s most valuable player.
McKinney junior Ja’kobe Walter earned offensive player of the year after helping to lead the Lions to a state runner-up finish in Class 6A.
