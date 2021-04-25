The Little Elm boys and girls soccer teams recently completed their first season in Class 6A.
Head coaches of the other teams in District 5-6A took notice of the hard work that the Lobos put forth this season – both on and off the pitch. They rewarded Little Elm with a total of 17 selections on the all-district team — 10 for the Lady Lobos and seven for the Lobo boys.
Headlining that list is senior Angel Morales, who has been named the boys’ utility player of the year. Senior forward Damian Castorena and junior forward Auden Quinonez both earned their way onto the first team. Castorena scored 18 goals. Quinonez netted five of his nine total goals in district action.
A pair of midfielders – senior Cristian Ramirez and freshman Edward Garcia – earned spots on the second team, while senior defender Joel Morales and junior midfielder Sterling Tidwell both garnered honorable mention selections.
On the girls’ side, senior forward Austyn Applewhite was a first-team selection for the second year in a row. She scored 19 goals and added nine helpers. Sophomore Addisyn Brown and junior Ava Ronsky were also named to the first team. Brown, who handled set pieces for the Lady Lobos, finished with two goals and four assists. Ronsky, who first-year head coach Brian Swinney called “a difference-maker for our team who kept us in a lot of games,” also had two goals.
Earning selections onto the all-district second team for Little Elm were seniors Madison Koehn, Kai Pacione and Anna Palasciano, and junior Denisse Quintanilla.
Koehn, who played multiple roles for the Lady Lobos, finished with two goals. Pacione, a three-year starter at outside back who Swinney called “very important for our back line,” tallied two assists. Palasciano a team captain and starting center back that also played six games at keeper because of injuries to other players, finished with one goal and one assist. Quintanilla, a midfielder, finished her junior season with eight goals and 10 assists.
Seniors Faith Adje and Layla Vargas, in addition to freshman Alexa Alonzo, earned honorable mention. Adje, a UT Tyler signee, scored 14 goals in her final season donning a Lady Lobo uniform.
