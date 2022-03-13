Anytime a baseball pitcher can toss a no-hitter is a special accomplishment.
For Little Elm sophomore Brooks Horton, he got to experience that feeling on Thursday. Horton tossed six shutout innings and struck out eight while yielding just one walk in the Lobos’ 7-0 win over Wylie at The Backyard.
Little Elm was held to three hits but took advantage of 10 walks issued by Wylie’s pitching staff.
The Lobos also capitalized on mistakes by the Pirates.
A dropped third strike in the bottom of the first allowed junior Irvin Leonard to score from third base to give Little Elm a 1-0 lead.
The mistakes continued for Wylie in the second inning.
Senior Brandon Dickinson led off with a single then scored on an RBI double by senior Gavin Mikeska for a 2-0 lead.
The Lobos then got to work with two outs. Little Elm drew four straight walks with senior John Mateer and junior Paxton Markheim each working a bases-loaded walk. The Lobos’ next batter, sophomore Dylan Terry, was hit by pitch, driving in yet another run for Little Elm for a 5-0 lead.
It was the first of two games that Little Elm (5-6) played Thursday.
Sophomore Kyndal Johnson accounted for the only two hits for the Lobos in a 4-1 setback to Houston Memorial.
Little Elm’s pitching staff gave the Lobos a chance. Roman Robinson, Brayden Howard, Caden Richardson, Dustin Lindner, Chris Whitaker and Mikeska combined to allow four runs in seven innings.
On Monday, junior Joel Oquendo scored on a steal of home plate in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Little Elm a 2-1 walk-off win over Cleburne. Oquendo led off the frame with a walk then stole second and third bases before touching home plate on the stolen base attempt.
The pitching staffs of both teams were the story of this game. Cleburne and Little Elm combined for five hits and the Lobos’ trio of Richardson, Howard and Robinson allowed just one hit while striking out seven.
Johnson had two hits in a winning effort.
