McKINNEY – One year ago, the Little Elm softball team finished with a record of 4-16 and missed the playoffs.
Fast-forward to Tuesday evening, and the Lady Lobos are one win away from making a return to the postseason for the first time since 2019. That magic number came to fruition after Little Elm pounded out 16 hits in a 15-5 win over McKinney Boyd.
All that Little Elm (12-11 overall, 4-6 District 5-6A) has to do to clinch a playoff berth is defeat either Denton Guyer on April 19 or McKinney on April 22.
Big insurance runs for @lelobosoftball. @georgia_heath2 scores on the RBI hit by @20_chernandez. Katie Mince follows with an RBI single. Little Elm 8, McKinney Boyd 2. Top 5th pic.twitter.com/XFNfOGSQta— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) April 12, 2022
“It feels great for the girls, but it’s kind of nerve-racking, too, because the girls are playing hard,” said first-year Little Elm head coach Brent Achorn. “They’re playing good. They’ve come together. They’ve got one more step to get in. They’re working hard.”
The start time for Tuesday’s game at Bronco Field was moved up by 2.5 hours due to concerns for severe weather. And while any lightning or rain weren't seen until a couple of minutes after the contest was over, it was the bats of the Lady Lobos that provided the thunder.
Little Elm started fast, thanks in part to clutch two-out hitting. The Lady Lobos scored four runs in the top of the first to take an early 4-0 lead.
But, that scoring outburst nearly didn’t happen. A grounder hit off the bat of sophomore Maria Florentino was fielded by Lady Broncos senior shortstop Megan Reynolds. Reynolds threw to freshman third baseman Sophia Vlahos, but Lobo senior Georgia Heathcock was ruled safe on what was a close play at third base. Junior Krysten Moran scored on the play, giving Little Elm its first run of the game.
Sophomore Meadow Doyle followed with a bases-loaded walk, and freshman Jadyn Struxness capped off the four-run inning for Little Elm with a two-run single.
“Fast starts have been good for us, and they kind of catch up to our pitching, because we were up 7-0 against Allen” Achorn said. “Then, our bats got cold, and they caught up to our pitching. They ended up beating us, but the girls are working hard. We’ve just got to learn how to finish.”
Final: Little Elm 15, McKinney Boyd 5. Jadyn Struxness finishes off the complete game. @20_chernandez finishes a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. pic.twitter.com/fXbDuW5pwT— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) April 12, 2022
On Tuesday, Little Elm finished well. But, the efforts of the Lady Lobos didn’t come without some nervous moments.
Boyd responded with two runs in the next half inning to reduce the deficit to 4-2. And it was a pair of walks – issued to sophomores Savanna Luther and Ashlyn Loera – that jump-started the Boyd offense. One batter after Loera drew her walk, sophomore Kailey Kackley clubbed a two-run triple off the outfield wall to get the Lady Broncos on the scoreboard.
Kackley accounted for two of Boyd’s six hits on the afternoon. Luther and Vlahos also finished with two hits apiece.
But, as has been the case this season, Little Elm’s offense is capable of putting up big numbers. Each Lady Lobo player recorded at least one hit on the day, three each by sophomore Kearstin Tinsley and junior Cadence Hernandez.
Hernandez filled up the stat sheet, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, four runs and two walks – coming up a home run short of hitting for the cycle.
Hernandez was the catalyst for a two-run top of the third. She hit a double and then scored on a wild pitch. Following a walk to Florentino, Doyle singled to right field, and Little Elm bumped its lead to 6-2.
The Lady Lobos added two more runs in the fifth – RBI singles by Hernandez and sophomore Katie Mince – before exploding for seven more in the seventh.
Little Elm hit the ball hard and was rewarded, amassing eight hits in the seventh. Hernandez nearly hit an opposite-field homer, but the ball bounced off the right-field wall for a two-run triple and a 15-2 lead.
“I don’t know if you know, but last year, she had some medical stuff going on and didn’t get to play,” Achorn said. “This year, she’s been practicing and seen the ball great. She’s working hard. When she gets a shot, she’s just crushing it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.