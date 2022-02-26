When the Little Elm wrestling team was in its first year as a program last year, Emily Pedro was wrestling with a team for the first time in her life. She has also competed in power-lifting but she wanted to give wrestling a try.
Just two years into her high school wrestling career, Pedro was competing amongst the very best in the state at the Class 6A state wrestling tournament in Cypress last weekend. Although illness forced the Lobo sophomore to bow out early than what she had wanted, she left the Berry Center knowing that she can beat anyone.
Pedro’s potential was witnessed in her first match in the 128-pound weight class division. With less than one minute remaining in the third period, she was locked in a 3-3 tie with Alyxandria Bennett of Wolfforth Frenship. Bennett, though, scored a two-point move in the last 30 seconds to escape with a 5-3 decision.
Bennett went on to place third in the state at 128 pounds.
“If nothing else, Emily knows that she’s as good as those seniors,” said Mike McBride, Little Elm head coach.
Pedro continued her tournament run with a win by forfeit over Jersey Village junior Genesis Fernandez in the consolation first round. But it was a loss by forfeit in the ensuing round that forced Pedro to have to bow out. She began to experience non-COVID symptoms and wasn’t able to return to the mat before the allotted time to check in for her next match expired.
“She would have gone all the way to the consolation final if she didn’t get sick,” McBride said. “She beat the Plano West girl (Brooke Zedja) that went on to place second during districts.”
Although it wasn’t the kind of ending that Pedro had wanted for what was a breakout season, McBride believes that Pedro has the potential to be one of the top two wrestlers in the state in each of the next two seasons.
One of the top highlights of the season for Pedro was winning the 128-pound title in the District 6-6A Tournament at Wylie on Feb. 3. Pedro finished the season with a record of 23-5.
“She’s a sponge,” McBride said. “She takes in everything that she learns. Also, she is very strong for her size. She can outwrestle you, outmuscle you. I wouldn’t be surprised to see her win state the next two years.”
