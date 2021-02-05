Little Elm standout guard Amarachi Kimpson reached a personal milestone Tuesday.
The Lady Lobo hadn’t completed her sophomore season but reached the 1,000 career point club after she scored a game-high 28 points against Denton Guyer. The Lady Wildcats won that game, 81-43.
It was the 15th time this season that Kimpson has scored at least 20 points in a game. She scored a season-high 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting (75%) in Little Elm’s 56-38 rout of McKinney Boyd on Jan. 1.
For the season, Kimpson is averaging 23.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.4 assists per game.
"Amarachi reaching this achievement is a huge feat being a sophomore, moving up a class and competing at 6A and not playing as many games this year due to COVID,” said Kristen Coffey, Little Elm head coach. “Amarachi had a great game against a very talented Denton Guyer team, playing both sides of the floor, being a vocal leader and being able to put up 28 points. I believe if we would have had a normal season she would have reached this accomplishment even sooner.
“I’ve said it before — she is a phenomenal young lady and it's truly special to see her hard work pay off."
Little Elm dropped to 7-13 overall, 3-8 District 5-6A. The Lady Lobos closed out the regular season Friday against McKinney.
Coaching mistake helps Little Elm boys
Denton Guyer junior Kye Lindsay took two dribbles and hit nothing but net on what appeared to be a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from three quarters the length of the court.
But, Lindsay’s shot didn’t count.
Little Elm boys coach Dominique Parker said that Guyer head coach Grant Long was granted a timeout prior to Lindsay releasing the ball.
The timeout came back to haunt the Wildcats. The Lobos put forth their best offensive performance of the season to outlast Guyer, 73-72. Lindsay led all scorers with 31 points.
“It was wild,” Parker said. “I've been on the bad side of these things a few times. I'll take this win, for sure.”
Prior to Lindsay’s long-distance heave, Little Elm senior Mike Prather made a free throw to put the Lobos ahead by one point. Prather finished with 17 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Cooper Macaulay, a junior, had a big game as well, finishing with 19 points.
Little Elm junior Isaac Berry had an offensive explosion. He scored early and often to lead the Lobos with 28 points.
"Isaac has it in him night-in and night-out to give that type of performance,” Parker said. “I'm challenging him every game, every practice to be that person to step up to the plate, and it showed (Tuesday). I think that he proved to himself that he is a pretty good basketball player when he can make his shot."
Little Elm improved to 7-11 overall, 2-7 5-6A. The Lobos traveled to district leader McKinney on Friday. Little Elm concludes the regular season with games Tuesday at Prosper and Friday at home against Denton Braswell.
