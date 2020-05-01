Like most other schools and teams filtered across Texas and the country, the Little Elm girls soccer team felt the disappointment from the news.
As the University Interscholastic League canceled the remainder of the season just a couple of hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the closure of schools in the state for the rest of the academic year, Little Elm was left wondering, “what if.”
Before the season was ultimately canceled, Little Elm was amidst a highly successful campaign on the field and ready to send the senior class off right, sitting at 8-2-1 in District 8-5A play and just behind first-place Lake Dallas (9-2-1) with one regular-season game remaining.
“You just want to hug those kids,” said Luis Cordova, Little Elm head coach. “Really, I tell them sorry and thank them for all their hard work. You can’t do that. You’re right. It’s just tough. And then not being able to see the girls. I would rather lose to a really good opponent in the playoffs than have that end my season versus something like this.”
But while the season ending early stings, there was a lot for Cordova and the Lady Lobos to like when reflecting on just what this group accomplished in 2020.
Early in the season, including both the pre-district slate and scrimmages, the schedule was littered with some of the state’s top teams. Little Elm tied Coppell – who finished the year ranked No. 20 nationally by TopDrawerSoccer.com – and also won a 3-0 game over a Friendswood group tabbed as one of the best in the region before the district slate began.
Once 8-5A play rolled around, the Lady Lobos were a force to be reckoned with, just like they were when facing the Coppell’s and Friendswood’s that they battled during the preseason. They started off with a home game away from their own home field, opening at Frisco Memorial Stadium in a cold and stormy game to tie The Colony in 1-1 fashion.
From there, they never tied again and only lost twice the rest of the way — once to district champion Lake Dallas, who it split the regular-season series with, and the other in a tough 1-0 defeat to Denton Ryan.
“Really, overall, I’m just more proud of the girls when you go back and know those side stories,” Cordova said. “I think it makes you proud of your team’s character and the toughness of them.”
And there was the sense that Little Elm was clicking at just the right time before the playoffs would have opened, registering big wins left and right and dominating every which way.
It capped the season with a six-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 26-3 during that span, shutting out four teams and also scoring eight goals in an 8-0 demolition of Denton on March 6.
“When you’re just playing so fluid that you score eight goals against a good team, I think we were all kind of looking at each other, nodding our heads saying, ‘Alright, this is who we really are,’” Cordova said. “And we sustained it for five games, six games. And then not playing Midlothian, who also was having a really good season before our playoffs. That would have been a really awesome game to be a part of. We were definitely peaking.”
With the roll they were on, the Lady Lobos were excited and prepared to make some noise in the playoffs, hoping to build on a trip they made to the area round last year before a 2-1 overtime loss to a Burleson Centennial bunch that made it all the way to the regional finals.
When Cordova was doing the letter jackets earlier this month, he saw the magnitude of just what this team had done thus far and what it was capable of. Fourteen players got letter jackets, meaning they had 14 players new to the highest level of high school athletics and that a large portion of the roster were first-year varsity contributors.
“It just speaks to the kids,” Cordova said. “I was like that means we had about seven or eight varsity returners. When you have young kids, they’re just kind of excited. They’re like, ‘Oh yeah, playoffs.’ They don’t really know how good the other teams are. They just want to go out there and play. I think we could have had a good playoff run, for sure. It’s a tough one.”
Little Elm will soon be moving up to the 6A level and joining the District 5-6A ranks with Allen, Denton Braswell, Denton Guyer, McKinney, McKinney Boyd. It will be doing so without a senior class that made the playoffs every single year for the first time in program history.
But Cordova and company are excited for what the future holds, as only two players out of the starting lineup are departing when the Lady Lobos make the leap from 5A to 6A.
“So, you’re saying everybody from your goal keeper all the way through, nine players will have varsity experience and start,” Cordova said. “A lot of them will be two or three-year starters. And so that’s a really nice moment to be joining that 6A level because you’re getting some continuity.”
Little Elm’s senior class:
Ari Alonso
Giselle Borboa
Marlen Flores
Bella Lopez
Landri Townsend
Jazmin Martinez
Jaidan Perez
Giovanna Valerio
