Amarachi Kimpson had seen enough.
The Little Elm junior guard torched Denton Guyer for 35 points in Saturday’s District 5-6 game. But when Lady Wildcats junior Raina Akbar made two foul shots with 1:55 left in the ballgame, cutting what had once been a 16-point lead for the Lady Lobos to 55-53, Kimpson delivered the dagger.
Kimpson made a short jumper on the ensuing possession, converted a steal into a layup moments later and made two foul shots after being fouled with just over a minute remaining, sealing a 64-55 win for Little Elm over Guyer on Senior Night.
“She’s a great player. She’s a great leader,” Little Elm head coach Ken Tutt said of Kimpson. “She plays hard on both ends of the floor. She always seems to get that timely bucket when we need it.”
Petrasic, Tahlia Bienemy, Haleigh Petrasic and Aniya Cramer were honored during Senior-Night festivities following the conclusion of the game.
Kimpson’s jump shot came as the result of a great inbound pass by sophomore Madison Martin. Following Akbar’s two free throws, Tutt called a timeout. He knew that Guyer would apply lots of defensive pressure in the backcourt. Down by two points, and with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Lady Wildcats looked to create a turnover.
Tutt knew the best way for his Lady Lobos to get the ball past that pressure was via a long pass. Martin threw a baseball pass just past midcourt and Kimpson beat two Lady Wildcat defenders to the ball. Kimpson gained possession and took a few steps before making a five-foot jumper.
“That was a play that we drew up in the timeout,” Tutt said. “I called a timeout and drew up that play because I knew that they were pressuring us. We had an opportunity to get a baseball pass.”
And get a pass off, the Lady Lobos (15-12 overall, 8-4 district) did.
And because of it, Little Elm clinched a playoff berth for the second time in the last three years. The Lady Lobos can finish anywhere from second to fourth in District 5-6A. Denton Braswell has already won the district crown. Little Elm won for the eighth time in its last nine tries and will close out the regular season Tuesday at McKinney.
The final two minutes of Saturday’s game were more intense than the first quarter. Akbar made a pair of free throws 31 seconds in to give Guyer the first points of the game. But the remainder of the opening frame was dominated by Little Elm.
The Lady Lobos forced nine Lady Wildcat turnovers and took a 16-point lead after a steal and a subsequent unconventional three-point play by Kimpson – a layup and steal – with 3:21 to go in the first quarter. Kimpson had three such scoring plays in the early-going with 15 total points by the time buzzer sounded to end the quarter.
“I was proud of the way that we started,” Tutt said. “We started with a lot of energy. Then our energy level went down and our momentum went down. But I’m glad that we came out with the win.”
Guyer (11-21, 3-9) won’t make the playoffs this season after winning the district championship last year. But Tutt knew that the Lady Wildcats would play the role of spoiler very well.
Guyer topped McKinney Boyd 40-25 on Feb. 1 and beat playoff-bound Allen 48-45 on Jan. 28. The Lady Wildcats showed again on Saturday that they weren’t a team to be taken lightly.
Guyer tightened up its defensive pressure and slowly chipped away at Little Elm’s lead. The Lady Wildcats held the Lady Lobos to seven third-quarter points before Akbar’s free throws made it a one-possession game with less than two minutes remaining.
“Guyer is a very good team,” Tutt said. “They’re very well-coached. They’ve been bitten by the injury bug this year. I know that they lost some key players from last year. That’s a very good team and we’re going to have to compete with them next year, too.”
FLEMING’S HEROICS NOT ENOUGH
In the penultimate home game of his high-school career, Little Elm senior Giovanni Fleming gave the Lobos everything that he had Saturday.
Fleming poured in a game-high 24 points, but his heroics weren’t enough. Denton Guyer turned back every Little Elm run with one of its own to earn a 72-57 victory. The Wildcats finished the ballgame on a 12-5 run after the Lobos had cut the deficit to 60-52 with 3:37 left on a layup by Fleming.
Sophomore Kellen Tasby, senior Ibrahima Diallo and Fleming each made a basket in the game’s first two minutes, staking Little Elm to a 6-2 lead.
Little Elm later led 10-8 after junior Chris Prather made the back end of a pair of free throws with 2:53 left in the first quarter.
It would be the last time that the Lobos held a lead.
Guyer senior Dirk Falkenhagen sparked the Wildcats on a 13-0 run to end the first quarter, with two layups and a jumper, as the visitors rallied to take a 21-10 lead.
UNLV commit Kyeron Lindsay scored six of his team-high 18 points in the opening frame.
Little Elm got as close as 35-29 after a jump shot by senior Isaac Berry less than two minutes into the third quarter. Berry made a jumper as time expired in the first half. He had 11 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.