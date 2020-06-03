Three Little Elm girls soccer players garnered all-region and all-state recognition by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
Junior midfielder Austyn Applewhite received some of the top honors in the state, earning her way to the first team all-state list after a dominant campaign in the Lady Lobos’ run to a second-place finish in District 8-5A.
Applewhite finished with the second-most goals (15) goals while tying for a team-high 12 assists this season. Her first team all-state nod made her just one of two 8-5A players to crack TASCO’s first team, joining Lake Dallas senior goalie Sydney Frazier.
Fellow junior and goalie Michelle Mckee was also an all-state selection next to Applewhite as she was selected as an honorable mention.
With McKee protecting the net, Little Elm totaled a dominant 57-12 goal differential during the duration of the campaign and a 35-7 margin against district foes. She and the Lady Lobos also recorded 12 shutouts in 21 games, including shutouts in three of the final four contests of the regular season.
Townsend capped her dominant high school career on the all-region honorable mention team.
Townsend led Little Elm with 17 goals and 12 assists, keying the Lady Lobos to a fourth consecutive playoff berth and a six-game winning streak to conclude the year before the rest of the 2020 season was canceled by the University Interscholastic League amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 8-5A All-Region and All-State Honorees
First Team All-State
Austyn Applewhite (Little Elm junior midfielder)
Sydney Frazier (Lake Dallas senior goalie)
Second Team All-State
Kendall Dowling (Denton Ryan senior goalie)
Honorable Mention All-State
Michelle Mckee (Little Elm junior goalie)
First Team All-Region
Karina De Paoli (Lake Dallas senior forward)
Dylan Drozd (Lake Dallas sophomore defender)
Second Team All-Region
Addison Buesing (Lake Dallas junior midfielder)
Honorable Mention All-Region
Landri Townsend (Little Elm senior forward)
