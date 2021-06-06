The Little Elm softball team was a young squad this season.
All but two of the players on the team were underclassmen – the only two seniors were Leah Salinas and Mikayla Roy – with five of the Lady Lobos being freshmen, including pitchers Maria Florentino, Katie Mince and Meadow Doyle.
Other coaches in District 5-6A took notice of Little Elm’s talent and recently rewarded the Lady Lobos with a total of five selections onto the all-district team in what was Jill Miller’s fourth and final season as head coach. Miller recently announced that she has stepped down from the helm, citing family reasons.
Sophomore Krysten Moran has been selected to the all-district first team. Moran led Little Elm in batting average (.328) to go along with 20 hits, 18 RBIs and committed one error in 41 chances on defense for a .976 fielding percentage.
Junior Georgia Heathcock, a University of California San Diego commit, has been named to the second team. She finished this season with a .241 batting average and 14 RBIs. Defensively, Heathcock committed just three errors in 91 total chances for a .967 fielding percentage.
Freshmen Kendall Crumpley, Florentino and Mince all garnered honorable mention selections.
Crumpley posted a .250 batting average, drove in five runs and had a .918 fielding percentage. Florentino didn’t commit an error in 26 total chances, throwing a team-high 74.1 innings with 38 strikeouts against 28 walks. She also had eight hits and seven RBIs. Mince also received time on the mound, throwing a total of 35.1 innings. She was also efficient with a bat in her hands as she posted a .304 batting average with 17 hits and 13 RBIs.
Little Elm also excelled in the classroom as a total of 10 players landed on the all-district academic list: Morgan, Heathcock, Crumpley, Florentino, Salinas, junior Chiara Bolognini, sophomore Cadence Hernandez, sophomore D’Kota Gibbs, Doyle and sophomore Isabelle Morales.
