When the first half of Tuesday’s game was concluded, the Little Elm girls soccer team stared at the possibility of suffering its fifth district loss in six tries.
McKinney held a one-goal halftime lead thanks to a blast by junior Sofi Fennelly and the Lady Lions looked for more once the second half got underway. A loss would have moved Little Elm two games behind Denton Guyer for the final playoff spot in District 5-6A.
But, that’s a situation the Lady Lobos avoided. Little Elm showed a lot of grit during the match’s final 40 minutes, receiving goals from senior Denisse Quintanilla and junior Pallie Mumbru-Morris as the Lady Lobos rallied for a 2-1 victory.
Little Elm improved to 6-7-1 overall, 2-4 district.
And while the Lady Lobos still have a minus-12 goal differential in conference play – compared to a plus-eight margin for the Lady Wildcats and a combined differential of plus-62 between first-place Prosper (6-0), second-place McKinney Boyd (5-1) and third-place Allen (4-2) – it’s all about a team’s record. Little Elm gets its rematch with Guyer on March 15 at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex.
Clinching a playoff berth is a huge accomplishment given the competitive balance in the top half of the district standings. Boyd and Prosper are both ranked No. 1 in the latest UIL Class 6A state poll, while Allen is tied with Hebron for fifth.
QUINONEZ NETS HAT TRICK
A hat trick by Little Elm senior Auden Quinonez wasn’t enough as McKinney topped the Lobos in a shootout Tuesday.
It was the third straight game without a regulation win for Little Elm. The Lobos previously lost 4-1 to McKinney Boyd on Feb. 9 and played to a 2-2 tie against Allen on Feb. 1. Little Elm did get two points against Allen via a 5-4 shootout win.
The last regulation victory for the Lobos was a 1-0 triumph over Denton Braswell on Jan. 28. It came close to going to extra time, but Sterling Tidwell scored with 15 seconds left in the second half to lift Little Elm (5-7-1 overall, 1-2-1 district) to its first conference win.
“The Braswell game was tricky because I wasn't at full strength yet,” said Aaron Ziehm, Little Elm head coach. “It was just a hard-fought game.”
Quinonez and Edward Garcia scored for Little Elm in its match against Allen.
“The Allen game was one of our best performances all season defensively,” Ziehm said. “We went down 2-0 and it looked like the game was getting away from us and our defense stepped up.
“Auden Quinonez scored an unbelievable free kick and Edward Garcia scored the season goal of the year to tie the game. We went into the shootout with plenty of confidence. Our goalkeeper Daniel Rodriguez saved two shots to help Zack Nikel score our final penalty kick to win the game. Being a former Allen soccer graduate in 1998, I know the mentality of Allen soccer and their hard-working style. To say the least, it was our biggest win to date.”
Both Little Elm squads will return to the pitch Tuesday against Denton Braswell. The Lobo boys will play the Bengals at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex, while Braswell will serve as the host for the girls’ game. Both matches start at 7:30 p.m.
