Some of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Little Elm, and it’s time to look at some of the students who were downright impressive this past season.
In the second of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top female athletes in Little Elm that are returning.
Amarachi Kimpson
Basketball, Junior
The Lady Lobos experienced more downs than ups in their first season as a Class 6A school, but it wasn’t because of Kimpson.
Ever since she scored 36 points in her second-career varsity game against Sherman, Kimpson has been a superstar for Little Elm. Despite being in a loaded district that includes the likes of Allen, Denton Braswell, Denton Guyer and Prosper, Kimpson continues to be one of the top scorers in the area.
Her athleticism and quick hands makes it tough for an opposing player to guard her. Kimpson was as consistent as they come, scoring at least 20 points in 17 of the 21 games that the Lady Lobos played this past season. She scored the 1,000th point of her career on Feb. 2.
Overall, she averaged 23.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.4 assists per game. She was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state team for the second straight season. That’s in addition to garnering District 5-6A offensive player of the year and the Star Local Media offensive player of the year.
Ava Ronsky
Soccer, Senior
Little Elm head girls soccer coach Brian Swinney has called Ronsky “a difference-maker” who kept the Lady Lobos in a lot of game.
Despite playing in a loaded district that includes the likes of Prosper, which spent a majority of the season as the top-ranked team in 6A, Guyer, Allen and McKinney Boyd, Ronsky, a defender, led the Lady Lobos (13-10-2) to a winning record for a fifth straight season.
Ronsky scored two goals this year and was rewarded for her play with a selection to the 5-6A all-district first team.
Krysten Moran
Softball, Junior
On a Little Elm softball team that was stacked with underclassmen, Moran was a bright spot on a Lady Lobo squad that struggled in their first year as a 6A school.
Moran brings a reliable bat and good defense for a team that will play for a new head coach in 2022 after Jill Miller announced her resignation in June after four seasons at the helm, citing family reasons.
Moran led Little Elm in batting average (.328) with 20 hits and 18 RBIs. An outfielder, Moran committed one error in 41 chances for a .976 fielding percentage. She was named to the 5-6A all-district first team.
Georgia Heathcock
Softball, Senior
A versatile player who can play multiple positions, Heathcock will provide a veteran presence for the Little Elm softball team.
A University of California San Diego commit, Heathcock played at catcher and in the infield for the Lady Lobos as a junior, finishing the season with a .241 batting average. She was named to the 5-6A all-district second team and also earned a selection on the DFW FastPitch all-Metroplex second team.
Heathcock played well behind the plate and caught two freshman pitchers this past season in Maria Florentino and Katie Mince, committing just three errors in 91 total chances for a .967 fielding percentage.
Emily Pedro
Wrestling, Sophomore
Little Elm turned a lot of heads in its first season as a wrestling program, and Pedro was a big reason behind the Lobos’ success.
One of six Lobos who earned a berth into a stacked Region I-6A tournament that included the likes of state power Allen, as well as Plano West and Prosper, Pedro finished her first season in high school with a record of 9-5. She finished in third place at the 6-6A tournament at 128 pounds.
Pedro will be joined on the mat this upcoming season by Little Elm junior Brandon Kirk.
