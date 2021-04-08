Little Elm ISD conducted a search for a new athletic director after Sandra Howell retired and moved back home to Houston earlier this year. That search ended Wednesday when Farmersville ISD athletic director Brandon Hankins was hired to the same post.
“When it came open, it was something that piqued my interest,” Hankins said. “Talking to people in the coaching profession and talking to people that I trust in this business, they had nothing but great things to say about Little Elm and the coaching staff, the type of kids that they have over there and the leadership that they have in the admin building.
“I put in for it on a whim and see if I can have a chance at it and now we’re here, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Howell had served in her role with Little Elm for 10 years, leaving a big void to fill in the Lobos’ athletic department.
The experience that Hankins brings to Little Elm will help to fill that vacancy rather seamlessly. He previously served as the AD of Farmersville ISD since 2018.
Hankins has 16 years of experience in public education – as a teacher, an athletic coordinator, head coach of baseball and football, and has served in an AD role for the last seven years with Farmersville and Kemp ISD. He has served as the head football coach at both Farmersville and Kemp, coaching baseball at the latter as well. He got his coaching career started at Ferris, where he served as the defensive coordinator for the Yellowjackets’ football team and as head baseball coach.
His accomplishments include Collin County Coach of the Week for two consecutive years, co-Coach of the Year, Finalist for Texas Coach of the Year, and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football iCoach of the Week. His leadership over an athletic program culminated in regional and state semifinal appearances and other regional and state levels in multiple girls and boys sports.
“Coach Hankins has a history of building successful athletic programs wherever he has been a leader,” Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher said in a statement. “We are excited to see how he can develop our 6A athletic programs and build on what we already have in place. Additionally, his core values align with ours, and that is to develop the highest qualities of character in our athletes across the district.”
Little Elm is in its first season competing in Class 6A. The Lobos recently completed renovations to the high school baseball and softball stadiums and construction was set to begin in January on a multipurpose indoor facility. The indoor facility is one of many projects included in the $240 million bond that voters passed in 2017.
“Being in Class 6A, that’s the top level that you can get in Texas high school sports,” Hankins said. “I’m excited about the challenge. I’m excited to get over there and see the kids and help them grow and help the coaches grow and build that athletic program. The facilities are top-notch. I think they’re going to get even better. I’m really excited.”
Hankins will begin his duties on April 26.
