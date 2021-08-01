When Little Elm senior defensive back Terrance Brooks was 9 years old, he made a promise to his father, Chet, as well as Ronnie Lott, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2000, while attending a game in San Francisco.
“He told us that he's going to be better than both of us,” Chet said. “Me and Ronnie kind of looked at each other and then kind of looked at him because he was 9 and he was little.”
Terrance’s words were bold given the athletic achievements of both his father and Lott. Chet and Lott started in the secondary for the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIV. Brooks played for the 49ers for three seasons before suffering a career-ending injury during the 1990 season against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, while Lott finished as a four-time Super Bowl champion in his 14-year NFL career.
Terrance said that he hasn’t seen a lot of film of his father playing professional football.
“I saw a few things online,” Terrance said.
Chet isn’t one to get caught up on showing video highlights of his career to others.
“I stay away from it,” he said. “I never really focused on it. I just never get myself into it that much. Other people have probably shown him more clips than I have. I let other people talk about my game rather than me.”
But when Terrance has asked his father for advice on anything football-related, Chet has been more than willing to provide it.
“The one thing that comes to mind that I’ve consistently heard from my dad over the years that’s been the most impactful is to practice the game the way you play the game,” Terrance said.
Terrance has had a good mentor. Chet set up a tackling dummy in the backyard of their family’s house when Terrance was just 4 years old. They worked on things like proper stance and agility work for two years. It wasn’t until Terrance was 6 years old when Chet taught his son drills on playing safety.
“Back in the day, he was a heck of a running back,” Chet said. “We thought that was the position that he was going to play. But he’s got that dark side in him like I do. He started to gravitate to defense.”
In order for Terrance to get a scope of the entire field, Chet put Terrance at safety.
“If I stuck him at cornerback at an early age, I don't think that he would have been well-rounded as he is now as a defensive back,” Chet said.
It was just the start of a lot of father-son time on the field.
Chet coached Terrance starting when Terrance played in a 9-U under league. In each of the last two years, Chet was Terrance’s position coach at John Paul II in Plano. Terrance was a two-way player at running back and cornerback during his freshman season at Prosper before transferring to John Paul prior to the start of his sophomore year.
"When we got to John Paul, he told me, 'Dad, don't tell them that I played running back,'" Chet said. "I wasn't planning on coaching him, but it just kind of trended that way. Just to see him develop to the point where he is right now is just surreal."
While at John Paul, Brooks got challenged in practice every day by a group of talented wide receivers, including current Texas Tech freshman Jerand Bradley. Bradley recorded 96 catches for 1,522 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019 en route to helping lead the Cardinals to a 10-4 record and an appearance in the TAAPS Division I state championship game.
Brooks played opposite of defensive back Braxton Myers, a four-star recruit by 247Sports with 20 college offers. Myers transferred from John Paul to Coppell this summer.
Now at Little Elm, Brooks will play alongside another Division I recruit in senior defensive back Keyshon Mills, who is a Colorado signee. He’ll also be challenged every day in practice by wide receivers Dylan Evans (Air Force pledge), Cam Taylor, Vashawn Thomas II, Josh Joseph and Walter Roddy-White.
Brooks, a five-star recruit and Ohio State commit, transferred to Little Elm so that he can graduate early. John Paul wouldn’t allow Brooks to graduate until next spring.
“It’s good to have other dawgs in the pound,” Brooks said. “It’s a lot more fun when quarterbacks can’t avoid you all game because the other cornerback is good, too.”
Chet said that Terrance reminds him of a mix between Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and New England Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore.
“He’s got a good IQ,” Chet said. “He’ll do well wherever he goes because of his football IQ. He’s already got the physical and natural tools.”
