Sincere Blakely

McKinney junior Sincere Blakely hauls in a touchdown reception during Friday’s 49-16 win for the Lions over Little Elm at McKinney ISD Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram/Buzzphotos.com

McKINNEY – After being held without a point in the first half of a week-one 17-10 setback to Temple, McKinney head coach Marcus Shavers said that the Lions were their worst enemy.

Of course, it was McKinney’s first game with dual-threat senior Keldric Luster at quarterback after he transferred from Frisco Liberty. But Shavers attributed untimely mistakes in the Lions’ loss.

