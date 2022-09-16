McKINNEY – After being held without a point in the first half of a week-one 17-10 setback to Temple, McKinney head coach Marcus Shavers said that the Lions were their worst enemy.
Of course, it was McKinney’s first game with dual-threat senior Keldric Luster at quarterback after he transferred from Frisco Liberty. But Shavers attributed untimely mistakes in the Lions’ loss.
The last three games, however, have been a completely different story. McKinney has shown a knack for explosive plays on offense. The Lions continued that upward trend in Friday’s 49-16 victory against Little Elm at McKinney ISD Stadium. It was the third straight game that McKinney has scored 49 points in a game, following a 49-21 win over Richardson Berkner and a 49-16 victory over Flower Mound.
“Coach (Rowdy) Harper and his staff do a great job of getting our kids prepared to play at a high level, and they respond to his coaching,” Shavers said. “We still have a long way to go to be a team that can contend for a district championship, but I’m proud of our progress so far.”
Junior tailback Bryan Jackson had touchdown runs of 9, 43 and 17 yards in a 35-point second-quarter explosion for McKinney (3-1 overall, 1-0 District 5-6A) after a scoreless first quarter. Jackson finished with 156 yards on 17 carries.
For as good as the Lions were on offense, it was their physicality on both sides of the ball that proved to be the biggest difference. Tackling was a huge advantage for McKinney. The Lions’ defense produced the biggest stop of the game late in the first quarter.
After Luster lost a fumbled snap close to midfield on the first play of the Lions’ second drive to begin Friday’s proceedings, the Lobos drove all the way to McKinney 1 after a 10-yard burst by junior quarterback Kellen Tasby.
With Little Elm facing third-and-goal at the 1-yard line, Tasby tried to bounce a run to his right but he was stood up immediately and tackled for a 5-yard loss. Moments later, Lions junior Deondre Shepherd blocked a 23-yard field-goal attempt.
“That was a big-time, goal-line stop down there to block the ball,” Shavers said. “We had just turned the ball over on a bobbled snap, but our defense goes out there and does a fantastic job of stopping them all over the field. That gave our sideline momentum.”
Little Elm also hurt itself with untimely penalties. The Lobos were flagged 11 times for 95 yards, including a false start moments before Shepherd’s big special-teams play.
“We knew that they were going to be very physical,” said Joe Castillo, Little Elm head coach. “Their running back is very physical. Their quarterback is a big, physical guy. I thought there were some times (Jackson) wasn’t touched before he got into the secondary. We’ve got to tackle better.”
McKinney rode the momentum from Shepherd’s big special-teams play to assume control.
A few minutes later, Jackson all of his 6-foot-1, 230-pound frame to bulldoze his way for a nine-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Lions lead with 10:46 left in the second quarter.
After Little Elm picked up one first down on its next drive before having to punt, Jackson again found the end zone. Jackson ran 8 yards up field, where he proceeded to lower his shoulder pad to send a Lobo defender backwards – all part of a 43-yard touchdown run for Jackson for a 14-0 McKinney lead.
“It was a great job by the O-line,” he said. “I just had one man to beat. I thought that I could just lower my shoulder because I saw that he was a smaller dude and I just got after him.”
Things only got worse for Little Elm (1-3, 0-1).
On the ensuing Little Elm drive, a hard hit was applied on junior Jaydon Perine, the ball popped in the air. McKinney junior Xavier Filsaime recovered the fumble. On the very next play, Jackson burst 18 yards to his right for a 21-0 Lions lead with 3:25 left in the second quarter.
McKinney scored twice in the final minute of the first half to put the cap on a dominant second quarter for the Lions. Junior D’Kedrion Abrams burst 4 yards up the middle. Then, after the Lions recovered the ensuing onside kick, junior Sincere Blakely used great footwork in the left corner of the end zone to haul in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Luster for a 35-0 lead.
“That was something special,” Jackson said of McKinney’s 35-point second quarter. “We’ve got a good thing going on, and we’re just going to keep pushing forward.”
Little Elm finally reached the end zone in the third quarter. Perine broke up the McKinney bid for a shutout, scoring on a 3-yard run with 51 seconds left in the frame. Junior Prince Ijioma hauled in an 18-yard pass in the fourth quarter from Tasby.
The Lobos will look to snap a three-game losing streak at 7 p.m. Friday against Denton Guyer at Lobo Stadium. McKinney faces crosstown rival McKinney Boyd that same night, also at 7 p.m.
See the best photos from McKinney's win over Little Elm
