LITTLE ELM – The No. 4-ranked McKinney boys basketball team set the tone early Friday on the road against Little Elm.
Behind smothering defense leading to fast-break layups and odd-man rushes, the Lions jumped out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and coasted to a 74-55 win over the Lobos.
McKinney was led in scoring by Jacovey Campbell's 23 points, and Ja’Kobe Walter's 21. Walter scored nine in the third quarter, and Campbell put in 11 of his points in the fourth quarter.
For the Lobos, Cooper Macaulay led the way with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Cameran Taylor chipped in 11, and Isaac Berry scored nine.
The 13-point hole to begin the game was hard to overcome, said Dominique Parker, Little Elm head coach.
"We've had a couple of games like this where we start slow, and it's never good to get in a hole against a good team like McKinney," said Parker.
McKinney sailed to victory even without starters Thatcher McClure and Alex Anamekwe, who didn't dress for the game. Head coach Wes Watson said the status of both boys remains up in the air.
"I'd love to be able to say they were going to play on Tuesday, but at this point we're just not sure," he said. "But I can sleep easy knowing that, even shorthanded, we'll have guys that are going to bring it on the defensive end every night."
A strong push by Little Elm in the second quarter – the Lobos outscored McKinney in the frame, 16-10 – cut McKinney's lead to only seven, buoyed by the Lobos' offensive rebounding. McKinney, however, re-established a double-digit lead in the third quarter by scoring the first six points and keeping Little Elm off the scoreboard for the first three minutes.
"Our goal was to get three straight stops to start the third quarter, and we didn't do that," Parker said.
Macaulay hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining in the third quarter to cut McKinney's lead to 11, but the Lions pushed the ball up court and Issac Layne answered with a triple of his own as time expired for a 54-40 lead.
Walter, a four-star junior and the second-ranked shooting guard in the state per 247sports.com, did most of his scoring damage in the third quarter, going 6-of-8 from the free throw line along with two other baskets. Walter had two steals in the frame as well, and had three blocks in the game.
"He's going to bring it every night," Watson said. "That's what I just love about him. A lot of those highly rated guys, they don't bring it on the defensive end. He embraces it, looks forward to it."
The Lions have high hopes for the 2021-22 season, led by Walter and a deep bench that was on display Friday against Little Elm. In typical coaching fashion, however, Watson said there are still plenty of things the team can work on.
"We need to tighten up on defense for a full game, and I really didn't like how many offensive rebounds we gave up tonight," he said. "Those are things we can work on in practice and correct in film session. Overall, I liked our energy tonight, especially being short-handed."
For the Lobos, who have started district play 0-4, a one-game-at-a-time mindset is critical, Parker said.
"We've got to go 1-0 next week," he said. "Win the game in front of us."
The win bumped McKinney to 4-1 in District 5-6A heading into a big-time road showdown at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Denton Guyer. The Lobos, now at 0-4 in league play, host Prosper that same time.
