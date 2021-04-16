Things were looking good for the Little Elm baseball team in Tuesday’s non-district game at Rockwall.
Lobos seniors Josh Renteria and Frayner Chavez each hit a run-scoring double as Little Elm took a three-run lead just two innings in. But, it was a lead that the Lobos were unable to hold onto. Rockwall capitalized on Little Elm’s inability to locate the strike zone as well as a couple of defensive mistakes by the Lobos to rally for a 7-5 victory.
Little Elm struck first. Chavez tripled to lead off the game. Senior Luis Cruz followed with an RBI ground-out that scored Chavez, for a 1-0 Lobos lead.
Rockwall quickly answered. A pair of singles to lead off the home half of the first led to two runs for the Yellow Jackets and a 2-1 lead for the home team.
The scoring-fest continued in the top of the second. John Mateer, a junior, capped off a five-run frame for Little Elm with an RBI sacrifice bunt, which gave the Lobos a 5-1 lead.
Chavez finished 3-for-4 at the plate and also scored two runs. He also excelled on the mound. He came on in relief of starter Brayden Howard in the third inning and went on to allow just one run on three hits in 3.2 innings of work.
Rockwall’s bullpen was just as efficient. After Little Elm scored five runs off Yellow Jackets starter Tate Sloan, relief pitcher Charlie Giese proceeded to put the clamps on the Lobos’ offense. Giese tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just three hits while striking out five.
Little Elm (5-19-2 overall, 0-8 District 5-6A) and Rockwall met again Saturday in Little Elm.
