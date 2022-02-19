The Little Elm boys basketball team came into Tuesday’s season finale looking to play the role of spoiler.
Denton Braswell needed a win to not only finish tied for fourth place in District 5-6A, but also assure itself of a berth of a play-in game against Prosper to determine the final playoff berth in their district – or perhaps the fourth seed if the Eagles lost to 5-6A co-champion Denton Guyer.
Prosper did its part, outlasting Guyer 73-67 to hand the Wildcats their second straight loss. And that meant Braswell could be eliminated from playoff contention altogether with a loss to Little Elm.
The Lobos were certainly up to the task.
Little Elm came into the game just 1-10 in district play, but four of those losses were by five or less points, including a 44-41 loss to Braswell on Jan. 21. The Lobos gave the Bengals all they could handle, but a slow start proved too much to overcome in a 70-60 loss.
Braswell senior Jaiden Blaylock was the catalyst. He caught fire early with 13 first-quarter points on the power of two 3-pointers, on his way to leading all scorers with 25 points.
Little Elm senior Isaac Berry answered the call and his 3-point shooting gave the Lobos (12-20) a chance to mount a comeback. He made five 3s on the night with two makes coming in the first quarter.
The Lobos also received a big lift from senior Ibrahima Diallo, who finished with 15 points in his final game donning a Little Elm uniform.
Little Elm countered Braswell’s early surge with a 32-24 run over the second and third quarters to reduce what had once been a 12-point advantage for the Bengals to 48-44 entering the fourth quarter.
Braswell kicked it into another gear and finished the game on a 22-16 run.
LOBOS NAB FIRST DISTRICT WIN
And just like in Little Elm’s loss to Braswell, Berry and Diallo provided the offensive spark in a 61-58 overtime win over Prosper. Berry poured in 18 points, followed by Diallo’s 15.
Diallo came up big in overtime, scoring six points during the frame on the power of a 3-pointer and a perfect 3-for-3 performance at the free-throw line. The Lobos outscored the Eagles 12-9 during the extra session.
