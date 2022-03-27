The Little Elm boys and girls soccer teams finished their respective seasons on a winning note.
Sterling Tidwell, Diogo Acosta, Heber Umanzor and Adrian Salas each scored a goal for the Lobo boys in a 4-2 win over the Lions at Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex on March 18.
“It was a great end to a very difficult season,” said Aaron Ziehm, Little Elm head boys coach. “We played some of the best teams in the state and most of those games were competitive. We ended up in fifth place respectfully and earned a lot of respect from our opponents in this 6A district.
“I was extremely proud of the players' fight, grit, and determination throughout the season. Even in the games where we weren't playing well, the boys never gave up.”
As for the Lady Lobos, Addisyn Brown and Alexa Alonzo each scored a goal in a 2-0 win over the Lionettes at McKinney ISD Stadium, also on March 18. Bailey McCrary and Makenna Torea were each credited with an assist.
In the penultimate game of the season for both Little Elm teams, the Lobos came up short against Denton Guyer.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Wildcats doubled up the Lady Lobos, 4-2. Torea and Ava Ronsky both scored for Little Elm.
The boys’ game, meanwhile, had a lot at stake.
A win for Little Elm would put them in the driver’s seat for the final playoff spot in District 5-6A.
Unfortunately for the Lobos, the Wildcats proved too much in a 4-0 win. Little Elm, which came into the contest trailing Guyer by five points in the 5-6A standings with two games remaining in the regular season, was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.
“Guyer played extremely tough,” Ziehm said. “They knew the playoffs were on the line and they played like a playoff team. Not having one of our best midfielders, PJ Reyes, really hurt our team unity.”
