People lined up more than four rows deep to watch Little Elm seniors Dylan Evans, Keyshon Mills and Terrance Brooks sign on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.
The crowd was so packed that Lobos head football coach Kendrick Brown asked the crowd to form a single-file line to chat and take pictures with Evans, Mills and Brooks.
All three seniors fulfilled their mission of signing with a Division I college on Wednesday. Evans signed with Air Force, while Mills will be just up the road from Evans at Colorado. Brooks is a Texas signee.
Mills and Evans had known for a while where they were going to attend college.
Mills gave a verbal commitment to Colorado on March 27, while Evans made a verbal pledge to Air Force on July 27. But for Brooks, he made a life-altering decision a couple of weeks ago.
Brooks expressed that change of heart to his father, Chet, when he woke up on Wednesday.
Brooks, a 4-star prospect listed as the No. 89 overall recruit and No. 11 cornerback in the nation for the Class of 2022 by ESPN, originally gave a verbal commitment to Ohio State on June 30. However, Brooks saw there were changes being made inside the Buckeyes’ program that he didn’t care for.
But Brooks knew in the back of his mind that he can always lean on his father for advice. After all, Chet is well aware of the recruiting process himself, having played safety at Texas A&M before three successful seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.
Chet told Terrance to follow his heart. And Terrance did just that, signing with Texas on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday afternoon. The signing came hours after he wrote the words “Staying Home” on his personal Twitter account.
“I saw a lot of changes happening at Ohio State,” Terrance said. “I wasn’t feeling comfortable with it. I feel like Texas is going to be special, just because of some special relationships with the coaches and the way that they’re going to develop me.”
Brooks and Mills made for a pair of cornerbacks that opponents didn’t dare throw to this season. Their ball skills earned them the nickname “Quilt and Blanket.” Mills is a rangy athlete. His tape shows a heads-up player that can play inside the box and assist in run support. Mills joins Dylan Dixson and Josh Wiggins as another defensive back from Texas making the move to Boulder.
Mills, a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, also listed offers from Buffalo, Liberty and Kansas. Mills, a three-year starter for the Lobos, finished his senior season at Little Elm with four interceptions, eight pass breakups, three tackles for loss a forced fumble and four touchdown-saving tackles.
Not only is Mills excited to play for Colorado, but has already looked up places to hang out with Evans during the offseason.
“That’s going to be really fun,” Evans said. “We kind of discussed it once we got the offers. When we travel back to Dallas, I’ll have someone to travel with. On the weekends during the offseason, we’ll hang out. We talked with some of the players and they all said the same thing because Denver is right there in the middle.”
When Evans steps onto the practice field at Air Force for the first time in 2022, he’ll have Lone Star alum and his good friend, Trey Taylor, a safety for the Falcons’ football team, to show him the ropes. Taylor was an all-state honorable mention selection each of his last two years in high school. Evans and Taylor used to train together away from their respective schools.
A three-star recruit by 247Sports, Evans also listed offers from Army, Colorado, Georgetown, Navy, New Mexico and Yale. Last season, he led the Lobos in yards per reception (15) and finished with 41 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns. This season, Evans caught 22 passes for 408 yards and four touchdowns.
Brooks, Evans and Mills helped Little Elm to finish with a record of 5-5 – the most wins in a season for the Lobos since 2017, when the team went 7-3.
