When the Little Elm girls basketball team played Prosper earlier in December, the Lady Lobos were unable to hang on to a six-point lead in an eventual 69-52 loss to the Lady Eagles.
Fast-forward to Thursday, and Little Elm jumped out to a 22-point halftime lead and survived a strong third-quarter push by Prosper to earn a 58-39 win in the consolation final of the Lady Bulldog Holiday Classic at McKinney North.
Junior Amarachi Kimpson, who was named to the all-tournament team, scored 18 points to pace Little Elm. Her younger sister, freshman Shiloh Kimpson, had 15 points.
The Lady Lobos blitzed the Lady Eagles in the first quarter to the tune of a 20-11 run, then outscored Prosper 18-5 in the second quarter to assume a 38-16 lead at intermission.
Prosper responded with a 19-8 burst in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 46-35 going into the fourth. But Little Elm ensured that Prosper wouldn't be allowed to string together another late-game comeback, outscoring the Lady Eagles 12-4 in the fourth quarter.
The strong fourth quarter by Little Elm came one day after the Lady Lobos were done in by a late flurry by Princeton in a 61-54 loss in the semifinals. Princeton outscored Little Elm 25-11 in the game's final eight minutes after the Lady Lobos led 43-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Amarachi Kimpson scored 18 points in the loss, followed by 11 from Shiloh Kimpson and 10 from Madison Martin.
Little Elm opened tournament play with a convincing 61-37 win over Wylie.
Amarachi Kimpson scored 32 points and nearly matched Wylie's final point total by herself. Shiloh Kimpson contributed 15 points.
Little Elm (7-10) is scheduled to resume District 5-6A play Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 5:45 p.m. against McKinney Boyd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.