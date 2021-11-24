After having three recent games decided by a total of 13 points, the Little Elm girls basketball team didn’t have to worry about another one going down to the wire on Monday.
Little Elm’s defense hounded Frisco with pressure from all angles, and it was a recipe for success for the Lady Lobos, who turned over the Lady Raccoons 17 times in a 78-43 rout.
Frisco had the upper hand in the early going – a layup and jumper by senior Jordan Wright gave the Lady Raccoons a 4-3 lead with 5:32 left in the first quarter, prompting Little Elm head coach Ken Tutt to call a timeout.
“The speech was whenever they were up 4-3, ‘Let’s pick up our energy. Let’s get it to where it needs to be,’” he said. “Once we picked up our energy, we played good.”
Little Elm responded to Tutt’s message, and then some. The Lady Lobos went to a full-court press and also played with more pace. That faster pace appeared to get to Frisco.
Freshman Shiloh Kimpson made a pair of jump shots, the latter being a 3-pointer, as the Lady Lobos rallied to take a 19-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Kimpson had 10 points. Her older sister, junior Amarchi Kimpson, picked up where Shiloh had left off, scoring six straight points – the last two on free throws – to commence the second quarter. And Little Elm was off and running. Amarachi led all scorers with 26 points.
Senior forward Aniya Cramer, a Paul Quinn College signee, also hit double figures, scoring 13 points – two of which came on a sequence in which she spun around a Lady Raccoon defender above the 3-point line, drew contact and did a half spin before firing up a jump shot in the fourth quarter.
With Little Elm able to gain a large advantage in the first half, the Lady Lobos kept their top offensive scorers on the bench for several minutes during the second quarter and then again in the fourth quarter.
The combination of Haleigh Petrasic, Aubrey Metzger, Madison Martin, Kaili Schmidt, Tahlia Bienemy, Gracie Myers and Raniyah Hunt more than held their own, making crisp passes and were rock solid on defense. Although some shots didn’t fall in the second quarter, Little Elm’s bench clicked in a 25-point fourth quarter for the Lady Lobos.
Hunt, a freshman, buried a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to give Little Elm a 78-38 lead.
But, Tutt said this big lead wouldn’t have been possible without Little Elm’s commitment to playing disciplined defense.
“Defense is everything,” he said. “Everything that we want to do starts on the defensive end. We want to turn our defensive pressure into offense. When we’re competing on the defensive end and getting out and running in transition, we’re a totally different team.”
Frisco had multiple chances for more points but missed numerous shots near the basket. Wright was a bright spot for the Lady Raccoons. She poured in a team-high 19 points. Mylee Guinn got better as the game went along and finished with 15 points.
In last week's article, the individual point totals for Amarachi Kimpson in a game against Princeton was incorrect. Kimpson scored 34 points, not 11 as printed.
