The Little Elm boys and girls basketball teams recently completed their first season in Class 6A.
Other coaches took notice of the Lobos’ talent and rewarded Little Elm with six total selections onto the 5-6A all-district teams – five from the Lobo boys and one from the Lady Lobos.
Amarachi Kimpson, a sophomore, followed up a breakout freshman season in which she was named newcomer of the year to earn offensive player of the year. Her numbers more than justified her selection, having averaged 23.7 points per game and scoring at least 20 points in 16 of the 20 games that she played in. That’s in addition to 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.4 assists.
“Amarachi had a memorable sophomore season and it’s been great getting to see her hard work pay off,” said Kristen Coffey, Little Elm head girls basketball coach. “Amarachi averaged 23.7 points per game to surpass 1,000 career points, which is an amazing feat. She is a bright young lady who works hard not only on the court, but in the classroom as well.”
Other superlative winners in District 5-6A were: Denton Guyer’s Evie Goetz (MVP), McKinney’s Trinity White (defensive player of the year) and Allen’s Laura Bello (newcomer of the year). Guyer was named the staff of the year.
On the boys’ side, Little Elm senior Brian Hunter, Jr., earned a nod onto the first team. He was second on the Lobos in scoring at 9.7 points per game and averaged 3.0 rebounds.
Michael Prather, a senior, and Isaac Berry, a junior, were named to the second team. Prather provided versatility for the Lobos, averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.5 assists. Berry led Little Elm in both scoring at 11.1 points per game and rebounding with 5.3.
Little Elm junior Ibrahima Diallo, who averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds, was recognized on the all-defensive team.
Cooper Macaulay, a junior, garnered honorable mention in a season in which he averaged 6.9 points. He saved his best performance for last, pouring in 23 points on six 3-pointers – all in the first half – to lead Little Elm to a 72-70 victory against Denton Braswell in the Lobos’ last game of the season.
Little Elm also had five players earn their way onto the academic all-district team: Berry, Diallo, Prather, junior Cameron Taylor-Butler and senior Collyn Cornelius.
McKinney sophomore Ja’Kobe Walter was named 5-6A MVP.
Other superlative winners from 5-6A were: Denton Braswell sophomore RJ Jones (offensive player of the year), McKinney junior Alex Anamekwe (defensive player of the year), Prosper freshman Jaxson Ford (newcomer of the year) and McKinney senior Sean Fry (sixth man of the year).
McKinney received coaching staff of the year.
