Former Lake Worth head volleyball coach Kelly Covert was hired by Little Elm to the same position on May 12.
Covert is the third head coach in as many years for the Lady Lobos. Veronica Mendez, who coached the team in 2021, recently stepped down from her post to spend more time with her family and to also focus on teaching. Mendez’s coaching stint at Little Elm comes after Yolanda Beasley spent one year with the Lady Lobos before accepting the same position at Sherman.
Covert comes to Little Elm after spending the last three years as Lake Worth’s head coach. In her first season in 2019, the Bullfrogs won their first playoff game since 2002. She also spent time as an assistant at Everman and Brewer.
“I am very excited to be at Little Elm,” Covert said. “We have a lot of great players here at Little Elm. Helping create a championship culture will be key to long-term success at Little Elm. We have a great volleyball staff this year with a lot of support from our athletic directors and district. The athletes in this community deserve to have a consistent, structured program to grow as volleyball players.”
Covert will look to turn around a Little Elm team that is 10-37 over the last two years and is 0-24 in District 5-6A since moving up to Class 6A in 2020 following the UIL’s biennial realignment, although the Lady Lobos won eight games last season. The last district win for the Lady Lobos came on Oct. 25, 2019, when they earned a three-game sweep of Denton Ryan. The last time that Little Elm made the playoffs was 2017.
Despite the wins not coming as often as they have liked recently, the Lady Lobos will return key contributors this upcoming season.
Among those returners are four players who earned their way onto the all-district team last fall – senior setter Gretchen Barraez, senior libero Nasyrah Jefferson, junior middle blocker Quinn Brignac and junior Kali Liva, who played multiple positions for the Lady Lobos.
The new bench boss for Little Elm believes that the Lady Lobos have the potential to be a winner sooner rather than later.
“I’m not scared of anyone,” Covert said. “If we get beat, we get beat. It’s about how you win or lose and what you’re doing each day that is important. I think we can win some games this season in district if we get good buy-in.”
So far, the Lady Lobos have bought into Covert’s plan for the program.
“The athletes and parents have given me and the staff 100% positive response and everyone is excited about the summer and season,” she said. “The feelings of support we are getting mean a lot to us.”
Since Covert has been hired, Little Elm has already had a meet-and-greet with its new head coach, a parent meeting and a few open-gym sessions. The Lady Lobos will begin Performance Course workouts and skill sessions on June 13. The team will also have a team-bonding session at the end of the summer for the entire Little Elm community.
“What I have seen is a solid group of dedicated girls there to play,” Covert said.
