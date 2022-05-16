North Garland coach Joe Castillo has been hired as the next head football coach at Little Elm.
“Our football program has made great strides in the second year in 6A and we believe Coach Castillo is the guy to get us over the top,” said Michael Young, Little Elm ISD Athletic Director.
Castillo will replace Kendrick Brown, who moved into the role of assistant athletic director for the district in April. Little Elm went 27-54 in eight years under Brown and made the postseason twice (2016 and 2017).
North Garland’s head football coach and athletic director since 2012, Castillo led the team to a 27-71 record in 10 seasons. North Garland’s best season under Castillo was last year, when it went 6-5 and qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2009.
Castillo brings over 27 years of coaching experience to Little Elm with the last 10 being the campus athletic director at North Garland High School.
Little will be getting an experienced coach with time as wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator, head coach as well as athletic director. He has coaching experience at both the high school and collegiate levels.
“Joe has a track record of building programs from the ground up and changing culture and building winners,” said Young.
Castillo has received many awards and honors, from being selected to the NCAA Coaching Academy to receiving the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Advisory Committee Nominee.
Under his coaching leadership, he has had both All-State Football and All-State Academic Football honorees, was the 2017 TAMU-C Hispanic Symposium Keynote Speaker, received Coach of the Year honors 3 different years, as well as the THSCA “ROCK” Mentor.
“Joe is a person of utmost integrity and character and he will expect the same from our student athletes," Young said. "Joe is highly respected in the coaching world and with everyone he has worked with."
