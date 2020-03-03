Little Elm players earn all-district honors

For the first time in three years, both the boys and girls basketball teams at Little Elm reached the playoffs in the same season.
The Lady Lobos locked a playoff berth after a two-year drought under first-year head coach Kristen Coffey while competing in a brutally competitive district, which featured the likes of powerhouse programs Lake Dallas, Denton Braswell and The Colony.
Much of Little Elm’s success was due to the fact of having a star freshman in Amarachi Kimpson step in and make an instant impact as the team’s go-to scoring option on the offensive end. The freshman phenom averaged nearly 20 points per game in her first-ever varsity season, and her standout efforts were good enough to earn District 8-5A Newcomer of the Year.
“It was awesome to have her, she is such a phenomenal player,” Coffey said. “We haven’t had a kid put up numbers like that in a while, and that allowed some other kids to start scoring more as well.”
One of those players was senior forward Kennadi Harris, who returned to the court after a yearlong break, and served as Little Elm’s second leading scorer and landed a first-team selection. Another Lady Lobo to earn a spot on the all-district list was junior guard Selena Johnson, who Coffey referred to as one of her best defensive players on the roster, as she picked up a second-team nod.
Lake Dallas, which advanced to the regional tournament in this year’s postseason, sported the District MVP in Josephine Elliott. Braswell, which tied with Lake Dallas in the standings and went into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed, earned Coaching Staff of the Year honors.
The other 8-5A ballclub to clinch a spot in the postseason out of this loaded district was The Colony, which had the luxury of having two marquee playmakers in senior superstars Tamia Jones and Jewel Spear.
The pair averaged over 40 points per game combined and each was recognized for their standout play, as Jones picked up Defensive MVP and Spear snagged Offensive MVP.
Boys hoops picks up honors
Much like the Lady Lobos, the boys team at Little Elm also started the year off with a brand new head coach in Dominique Parker and still reached the big dance when things were all said and done.
In fact, the Lobos entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in 8-5A despite displaying almost an entirely new roster from top to bottom.
Two of the fresh faces at Little Elm earned spots on the all-district second team with Autavius Hobbs and Brian Hunter each making the list.
Meanwhile, the other three playoff programs dominated the superlatives list The Colony’s Keith Miller getting MVP, Denton Ryan’s Marcette Lawson grabbing Defensive Player of the Year, Northwest’s Julien Smith and Braswell’s MJ Leslie sharing Offensive Player of the Year, Braswell’s RJ Jones capturing Newcomer of the Year and Bengals head coach Nicholas Sekeres was awarded Coach of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.