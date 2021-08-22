Little Elm senior quarterback John Mateer gave a verbal commitment to play college football for Central Arkansas on Saturday.
Central Arkansas presented Mateer with an offer and a full football scholarship on Aug. 1.
Committed!!🐻🟣 @LilElmFootball @UCA_Football pic.twitter.com/IPQ2mv9xI6— John Mateer (@John_Mateer4) August 21, 2021
Last season, Mateer threw for a single-season school record 2,268 passing yards, including 497 yards in a game against Allen.
With 18 returning starters, Little Elm could be one of the breakout teams in the area this season after finishing 2-8 last year in its first season as a Class 6A school.
The Lobos kick off the season Friday against L.D. Bell at Pennington Field in Euless.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.