Little Elm senior quarterback John Mateer gave a verbal commitment to play college football for Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Central Arkansas presented Mateer with an offer and a full football scholarship on Aug. 1. 

Last season, Mateer threw for a single-season school record 2,268 passing yards, including 497 yards in a game against Allen. 

With 18 returning starters, Little Elm could be one of the breakout teams in the area this season after finishing 2-8 last year in its first season as a Class 6A school.

The Lobos kick off the season Friday against L.D. Bell at Pennington Field in Euless.

